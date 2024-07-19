Orange HY Loss Narrows; Improves FY EBITDAaL Guidance

(RTTNews) - Orange (ORAN) reported that its loss attributable to equity holders of the parent for the first-half of 2024 narrowed to 12.7 million euros or 0.19 euros per share from 15.3 million euros or 0.26 euros per share in the previous year.

EBITDAaL increased by 13.9% due to service revenue growth and a strong contribution from synergies, notably the migration of VOO mobile customers to the Orange network. Additionally, successful litigations and some seasonal cost effects improved the result.

Revenues for the period grew to 977.6 million euros from last year's 740.5 million euros, reflecting an increase in retail service revenues.

The mobile postpaid customer base increased by 74 thousand during the period, driven by the competitive positioning of its brands portfolio and the progressive activation of the Flemish Government service contract, bringing the total number of subscribers to 3.4 million (+4.5% year-over-year.

Looking ahead to fiscal year 2024, the company now expects EBITDAaL to slightly exceed 535 million euros, compared to the prior outlook of 515 million to 535 million euros.

The company still expects annual capex to be between 365 million euros and 385 million euros.

