Orbia Chief Financial Officer Jim Kelly Featured in Forbes Mexico’s 2024 List of Top CFOs

Orbia’s Chief Financial Officer James Patrick ("Jim”) Kelly was featured in Forbes Mexico’s 2024 list of the top 20 CFOs for the second consecutive year. At a ceremony held on July 11 in Mexico City, Treasury Director Mariana Agüeros Martínez accepted an award on Kelly’s behalf.

The 2024 ranking featured executives who have demonstrated exceptional financial leadership through challenging times and generated value through digital transformation, talent management and business model optimization initiatives. The ranking was determined by a proprietary Forbes financial management index that incorporated data from 2023 financial results around 10 comprehensive indicators, including profitability, EBITDA, free cash flow, debt and more. Kelly ranked as #12 on the top 20 list.

"Receiving a recognition for the second year in Forbes’ listing is an honor and reflects the dedication of our broader finance and business teams. And it’s a true testament to Orbia’s commitment to meeting customer needs and addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges,” said Kelly. "Our evolution from a leading commodities producer in Mexico to a global sustainable solutions company has positioned us favorably to serve critical markets including basic and advanced materials, water and sanitation management, precision agriculture, connectivity infrastructure and advance lives.”

Kelly added, "Despite macroeconomic turbulence, we have maintained our long-term perspective focused on strategic value creation. Through exercising rigorous cost management discipline while we pursue portfolio expansion and select investments in green technologies, we have been securing the way to a brighter future for our stakeholders worldwide as well as sustained returns for our shareholders.”

Orbia trades on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV: ORBIA) and is one of 30 members included in the S&P/BMV Total Mexico ESG Index and one of 34 Mexican companies committed to the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Orbia has additionally received numerous recognitions by third parties in Kelly’s tenure, such as continued inclusion as a component of the FTSE4Good Emerging Index (since 2015) and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI MILA Pacific Alliance Index) (since 2019). In 2023, Orbia was named a responsible business by Expansión, a Mexican economic journal and received a seat on the Board of Directors of the United Nations (UN) Global Compact Mexico. In 2022, Orbia successfully issued its second offering of sustainability-linked bond notes into the Mexican market. The company generated $8.2 billion in revenue in 2023.

About Orbia

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA) is a company driven by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Orbia operates in the Polymer Solutions (Vestolit and Alphagary), Building & Infrastructure (Wavin), Precision Agriculture (Netafim), Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line) and Fluor & Energy Materials (Koura) sectors. The five Orbia business groups have a collective focus on ensuring food and water security, expanding information access and connectivity and advancing decarbonization and the energy transition with basic and advanced materials, specialty products and innovative solutions. Orbia has a global team of over 24,000 employees, commercial activities in more than 100 countries and operations in over 50, with global headquarters in Boston, Mexico City, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. The company generated $8.2 billion in revenue in 2023. To learn more, visit: orbia.com

