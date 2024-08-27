Orbia Wins ESG Champion Award from EHS Daily Advisor

Orbia has been announced as the winner of the ESG Champion Award by EHS Daily Advisor, a leading news outlet for environmental, health and safety professionals. EHS Daily Advisor’s annual Safety Standout Awards honor companies who have demonstrated excellence in safety and environmental, social and governance initiatives. The award was accepted by Orbia Vice President of Health, Safety, Environment & Engineering John Branan at an online ceremony on August 21, 2024 as part of EHS Daily Advisor’s Leadership NOW summit.

"To be recognized for our foundational ESG commitments and our pursuit of continuous improvement is a true honor that reflects the efforts of everyone at Orbia,” said Branan. "Orbia’s purpose is to advance life around the world, and this impacts every choice we make in terms of our decisions around assets, how we fulfill our responsibility to various stakeholders and the environment, and which businesses we will participate in.”

Branan added, "I am particularly inspired by the work Orbia is doing to advance decarbonization. We believe that decarbonization is the biggest business opportunity of our time and have already taken large strides to advance our goals both within company operations and through our solutions portfolio. We have already reduced our scope 1 and 2 emissions by 28%, scope 3 emissions by 20% and sulfur oxide emissions by 84% through replacing fossil-based electricity sources with renewables, power purchase agreements, green tariffs and more. As a few examples from our solutions portfolio, we have incorporated recycled materials into our manufacturing processes to lighten carbon footprints; we have developed technology to enable blue-green roofs that keep cities cooler and manage rainfall and we are working to advance the energy transition by securing the supply chain for lithium-ion batteries, among many more initiatives.”

Orbia’s progress in improving its ESG performance is highlighted in its annual Impact Report, which covers Orbia’s ESG and CSR benchmarks and milestones as well as in its first-of-kind ImpactMark. Orbia has received numerous recognitions of its ESG commitments by third parties, through continued inclusion as a component of the FTSE4Good Emerging Index since 2015 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI MILA Pacific Alliance Index) since 2019. In 2023, Orbia was named a responsible business by Expansión, a Mexican economic journal, and received a seat on the Board of Directors of the United Nations (UN) Global Compact Mexico. Orbia is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and in 2023, 65% of Orbia revenues addressed the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) impact areas.

About Orbia

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) is a company driven by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Orbia operates in the Polymer Solutions (Vestolit and Alphagary), Building & Infrastructure (Wavin), Precision Agriculture (Netafim), Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line) and Fluor & Energy Materials (Koura) sectors. The five Orbia business groups have a collective focus on ensuring food and water security, expanding information access and connectivity and advancing decarbonization and the energy transition with basic and advanced materials, specialty products and innovative solutions. Orbia has a global team of over 24,000 employees, commercial activities in more than 100 countries and operations in over 50, with global headquarters in Boston, Mexico City, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. The company generated $8.2 billion in revenue in 2023. To learn more, visit: orbia.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240827724853/en/