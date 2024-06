OSI Systems Bags Order Of Around $7 Mln To Supply Optical Sensors

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS), an electronic component maker, said on Tuesday that its Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division has received an order of around $7 million to provide navigation sensors to a leading aerospace and defense OEM.

Deepak Chopra, CEO of OSI Systems, said: "This order highlights our sensors' critical role in leading aerospace and defense applications. We are pleased to support our customer's advanced navigation systems with our reliable, high-performance technology."