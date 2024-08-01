|
01.08.2024 16:34:45
Outbrain To Acquire Teads From Altice For Approx. $1 Bln; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Outbrain Inc. (OB), Thursday announced that the company would acquire omnichannel video platform Teads from Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) for approximately $1 billion on a cash free, debt free basis, including an upfront payment of $725 million, and a deferred cash payment of $25 million.
Through the transaction, the technology platform expects to combine expertise and product offerings of both companies to create one of the largest open Internet advertising platforms.
Outbrain plans to fund the transaction with existing cash resources and $750 million in committed debt financing. Additionally, it will also issue 35 million shares of common stock, valued at approximately $169 million, and $105 million in convertible preferred equity to Altice.
The transaction, expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025, is projected to generate adjusted EBITDA of $230-$250 million based on the combined 2024E.
Currently, Outbrain's stock is moving up 5.44 percent, to $5.04 on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd (A)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd (A)mehr Analysen
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht fällt schlechter als erwartet aus: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich mit heftigen Abgaben -- Asiens Märkte schließen tiefrot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche deutlich nach. An den US-Börsen ging es kräftig abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen den Handel mit deutlich tieferen Notierungen ab.