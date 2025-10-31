PILOT Aktie
WKN: 529489 / ISIN: JP3780610006
|
31.10.2025 01:02:40
Outokumpu invests $45 million in US chromium pilot plant
Finland’s Outokumpu, the largest producer of stainless steel in Europe, announced it is investing approximately $45 million in a new pilot plant in the state of New Hampshire, planned to be operational in H1 of 2027. In 2024, Outokumpu established a laboratory near Boston. Over the past four years, the company’s technology has been developed and tested, and it said it has already successfully scaled production of key materials, such as enriched ferrochrome and chromium metal, from lab-scale (1 g) to pre-pilot-scale (1 kg). The aim of the pilot phase is to demonstrate the scalability and industrial feasibility of the process by scaling up from 1 kg to 1 ton of daily production. The two materials that will be produced in the pilot plant are enriched ferrochrome, containing 65% chrome and chromium metal, with more than 90% chrome content. Following the successful completion of the pilot phase, Outokumpu plans to construct the first industrial-scale plant, with an anticipated annual production capacity of approximately 10,000 tons. The target timeline for the industrial plant to be operational is 2029–2030, and Outokumpu said it expects to unlock the full commercial potential of the proprietary technology from 2030 onwards. With this technology, enriched ferrochrome is produced with lower carbon footprint and can be utilized in melt shops and sold externally at higher prices compared to the current offering. The process also enables new production pathways for high-purity metals, such as chromium metal, which is applicable for high-value markets, such as aerospace, defense and energy sectors. “Backed by years of research, we are leveraging proprietary technology targeting premium-priced, high-purity metals essential for demanding sectors,” Outokumpu chief technology officer Stefan Erdmann said in a news release. “With limited Western supply and growing demand, we see a significant market opportunity for sustainable, high-performance materials.”Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
|Outokumpu Oyj Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-2 Sh
|2,40
|6,67%
|Outokumpu Oyj
|3,70
|-2,99%
|PILOT CORP
|4 660,00
|0,60%
