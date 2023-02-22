|
22.02.2023 22:05:00
Outset Medical to Present at 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference
Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) ("Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced that members of management will participate in a fireside chat at the 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 9:50 a.m. PT / 12:50 p.m. ET.
A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the "Investors” section of the Outset website at https://investors.outsetmedical.com/.
About Outset Medical, Inc.
Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.
