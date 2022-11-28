Outset Medical to Present at the BofA Securities Home Care Conference

Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) ("Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced that members of management will participate in a virtual panel discussion at the BofA Securities Home Care Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 12:10pm PT / 3:10pm ET.

The moderated panel discussion will include Leslie Trigg, Outset’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Aragon, MD, Outset’s Chief Medical Officer, and two patients currently dialyzing at home with the Tablo® Hemodialysis System. The discussion will focus on home hemodialysis and managing end-stage renal disease.

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the "Investors” section of the Outset website at https://investors.outsetmedical.com/.

About Outset Medical, Inc.

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

