Over 20% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is Invested in This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock -- and Wall Street Thinks It Will Soar More Than 20%

Some investors firmly believe in building highly diversified portfolios. Not Bill Ackman. His Pershing Square Capital Management hedge fund owns stakes in only nine companies. However, this approach has worked out pretty well for Ackman through the years: His net worth totals $9.1 billion. Over 20% of Ackman's portfolio is invested in one artificial intelligence (AI) stock. And Wall Street thinks the stock will soar over 20% within the next 12 months.What is Ackman's favorite AI stock these days? It's Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). His Pershing Square hedge fund owns class A and class C shares of the tech giant worth roughly $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2024. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool