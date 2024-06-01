|
01.06.2024 13:45:00
Over Half of Vanguard's Sector ETFs Are Within 3% of All-Time Highs. Here's My Top Pick to Buy Now
The S&P 500 consists of 11 sectors, and Vanguard has a low-cost exchange-traded fund (ETF) for all of them. Each ETF incurs just a 0.1% expense ratio, or a $1 annual fee for every $1,000 invested.The Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Vanguard Materials ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, and Vanguard Health Care ETF are all down less than 3% from their all-time highs. The strong performance across growth and value-focused sectors showcases the broad-based rally in the stock market.
