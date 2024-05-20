|
20.05.2024 13:59:48
Overseas Shipholding To Be Bought By Saltchuk For $950 Mln; OSG Up Over 20% In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG), a provider of liquid bulk transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products, and Saltchuk Resources, Inc., a privately held multi-purpose company, announced on Monday that they inked a merger deal to allow Saltchuk to acquire OSG for $950 million.
Under the terms, Saltchuk will commence a tender offer to acquire all shares of OSG for $8.50 per share in cash. The acquisition will be funded through a combination of debt and cash on hand.
The purchase price represents a 61 percent premium to OSG's 30-day volume-weighted average price on January 26, as well as a 44 percent premium to the January 26 closing price of OSG's stock, and a 36 percent premium to Saltchuk's initial indicative price of $6.25 per share.
Post transaction, OSG will operate as a standalone business unit within Saltchuk.
OSG was trading up by 20.26 percent at $8.25 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Overseas Shipholding Group Inc (A)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Overseas Shipholding Group Inc (A)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Overseas Shipholding Group Inc (A)
|8,42
|22,74%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones schließt nach Rekordhoch leichter -- ATX letztlich im Plus -- DAX legt freundlichen Wochenauftakt hin -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Montagshandel in der Gewinnzone
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam am Montag kaum vom Fleck. In Frankfurt waren beim DAX positive Tendenzen zu sehen. Die Wall Street notiert uneins. An Asiens Aktienmärkten waren am Montag Pluszeichen auszumachen.