Pacific Surfliner Train Service Will Be Partially Restored Along 100 Miles of the Rail Corridor Starting June 1

ORANGE, Calif., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning June 1, Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® train service will be partially restored to San Luis Obispo, with one train in each direction extending up to San Luis Obispo daily. An additional train will also be extended from Los Angeles to Santa Barbara/Goleta. Supplemental bus service will continue to provide additional options north of Santa Barbara.

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which oversees the Pacific Surfliner service, has been working closely with Amtrak to respond to changes in demand and public health conditions amidst the current global pandemic. Trains and bus connections continue to operate as an essential service, providing options for those who must travel.

The June 1 adjustments are the first step to restoring Pacific Surfliner service, and will bring back service along 100 miles of the 351-mile coastal rail corridor. This is especially important for the San Luis Obispo region, since a portion of airline service to and from the area has been suspended.

"We will continue to take necessary actions in the best interest of the communities we serve, while also protecting the safety of our passengers and crews," said Donna DeMartino, Managing Director of the LOSSAN Agency. "We are excited to restore service to this large portion of our rail corridor, and we remain dedicated to returning to the robust service we've provided in the past."

"It's great to have a reliable partner like the LOSSAN Agency, who made reinstating this important connection possible," said LOSSAN Director Fred Strong, who is also a Paso Robles Councilmember. "We look forward to our continued work with LOSSAN in providing passenger rail service to all the people that work, live, and play in our region."

Effective June 1, the following adjustments will be made:

Southbound Train 774 will depart San Luis Obispo at 6:55 a.m. and arrive in San Diego at 3:28 p.m. , serving stations in between.

at and arrive in at , serving stations in between. Two southbound buses will provide connections from San Luis Obispo to Trains 768 and 796, which originate in Goleta / Santa Barbara .

to Trains 768 and 796, which originate in / . Northbound Train 777 will depart San Diego at 12:05 p.m. and arrive in San Luis Obispo at 8:36 p.m. , serving stations in between.

at and arrive in at , serving stations in between. Northbound train 785 will depart San Diego at 3:58 p.m. and arrive in Goleta at 10:04 p.m. , serving stations in between.

at and arrive in at , serving stations in between. Two northbound buses will provide connections to San Luis Obispo from trains 763 and 785, which terminate in Santa Barbara / Goleta .

Additional measures remain in place for the safety of passengers and crews. Amtrak has increased the frequency of cleaning service on all trains and at stations. Passengers are required to wear facial coverings at stations and onboard trains. Travelers should check and adhere to local public health orders in effect for the areas in which they start and end their trip.

