Pakistani Digital Wallet and Debit Card Provider Deploys Verimatrix Extended Threat Defense Technologies to Bolster Security Posture

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Pakistini digital wallet provider, SadaPay, is the latest customer to deploy Verimatrix XTD (Extended Threat Defense) technologies. SadaPay is bringing modern financial services to the unbanked in Pakistan, and they are one of the nation’s highest funded fintech startups.

SadaPay is one of Pakistan’s fastest growing and highest rated payment apps that allows customers to quickly and easily shop online, send money, pay bills and get free cash withdrawals at any ATM in Pakistan. The founding team knew that its appeal needed to include a unique mixture of simplicity, speed and peace of mind. Verimatrix XTD enables the disruptive company to deploy comprehensive mobile app protections while also continually monitoring its customers’ apps in order to identify and halt threats.

"SadaPay aims to eliminate the complexity of banking and simplify money through modern technologies and an unmatched, delightful customer experience," said Brandon Timinsky, CEO and Founder at SadaPay. "We are excited to deploy Verimatrix's award-winning cybersecurity solutions to safeguard our mobile apps as well as monitor and defend our endpoints against potential attacks."

"SadaPay’s mission to help serve the unbanked through distinctly simple and fee-free services is also accompanied by a commitment to protect user information as well as their money – and we’re pleased that Verimatrix XTD technologies are helping bolster that assurance,” said Juha Högmander, vice president, cybersecurity business at Verimatrix.

About SadaPay

SadaPay is bringing modern financial services to Pakistan, where 87% of over 222 million people are formally unbanked. We’ve raised $20 million from top-tier fintech investors to reinvent banking, and to make money so simple that any other way becomes unthinkable. Visit www.sadapay.pk.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

