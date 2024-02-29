Panera Enters New Era With Updated Menu

(RTTNews) - Panera Bread (PNRA) announced a new updated, budget-friendly menu with nine new items and recipe enhancements to boost sales.

The newly added items include Bacon Mac and Cheese Tender Shell Pasta, Chicken Bacon Rancher, Toasted Italiano sandwich, Ciabatta Cheesesteak sandwich, Tomato Basil BLT sandwich, Mediterranean Chicken Greens with Grains salad, Southwest Chicken Ranch salad, Balsamic Chicken Greens with Grains salad, and Ranch Cobb Salad. These offerings will be included on the menu from April 4.

"We are getting back to Panera at its best with these menu updates that are centered completely on our guests and what they love about us," Alicia Mowder, senior vice president of product strategy and insights for Panera commented.

Additionally, the existing 12 items on the menu including Bravo Club Sandwich and Chipotle Chicken Avocado Melt will undergo recipe enhancement in order to pack more delicious flavors.

"New entrees focus on guest-inspired, widely loved new flavors, done the Panera way, with new salad dressings, meats and cheeses, spice blends and hearty grains," the company explained.

The food chain also stated that the new transformations are meant to offer enhanced portions at a better value with many items priced below $10.

However, Panera has not made any changes in its drinks, including its infamous caffeinated lemonade, which is facing multiple lawsuits alleging that the consumption of the drink had caused physical harm and even death in certain cases. The company reasoned that removing the lemonade from the drink would mean that something is wrong with the item.