Pantheon Resources Appoints Philip Patman As CFO

(RTTNews) - Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L), an oil and gas company, said on Monday that it has appointed Philip Patman, Jr. as its Chief Financial Officer.

Patman has been leading the company's preparations for a potential U.S. listing, having taken over the role when Tony Larkin left the company. He has previously served as CFO of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY), Soluna Holdings, Inc. (SLNH), and MacroFab, Inc.

With CFO role moving to Houston, Pantheon noted, Justin Hondris has informed the company of his plan to step down from his role as Director, Finance and Corporate Development later this month.

He will transition to a role that will be UK-based, as Senior Vice President for Finance and International Investment.

The changes in the management serve as part of the consolidation of core management in the company's Houston headquarters and preparation for a potential U.S. listing.