09.09.2024 14:32:43

Papa John Appoints Vasconi As Chief Digital, Technology Officer

(RTTNews) - Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) announced on Monday that Kevin Vasconi has been appointed as chief digital and technology officer, effective immediately.

In this new role, Vasconi will oversee the company's digital strategy, concentrating on technology that serves customers, restaurants, and corporate functions, with an emphasis on developing scalable and cost-effective technology solutions for the franchise worldwide.

Before joining Papa John's, Vasconi was Chief Information Officer at The Wendy's Company and prior to that worked as EVP and Chief Information Officer at Domino's.

Additionally, Ravi Thanawala, the current CFO, will take over as EVP, International, managing operations in markets outside of the U.S. and Canada. Joe Sieve has been named Chief Restaurant and Global Development Officer, where he will oversee global development and restaurant operations.

