08.08.2024 13:37:01
Papa John's International Inc Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Papa John's International Inc (PZZA) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $12.243 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $17.768 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Papa John's International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $20.083 million or $0.61 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $507.894 million from $514.530 million last year.
Papa John's International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $12.243 Mln. vs. $17.768 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.37 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $507.894 Mln vs. $514.530 Mln last year.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Papa John`s International Inc.
|39,40
|2,07%
