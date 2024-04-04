Paragon 28 CFO Stephen Deitsch Resigns; Names Interim Replacement; Backs Annual Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Paragon 28, Inc. (FNA), a company focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic medical devices, said on Thursday that its Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Deitsch, will step down effective April 5, to pursue an opportunity with OrganOx Limited.

Effective from April 3, Paragon 28 has appointed Kristina Wright as Interim CFO.

For the first-quarter, the firm expects preliminary revenue of $60.8 million to $61.1 million, representing a growth of around 16.8 percent to 17.4 percent from last year.

On average, seven analysts, polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to post revenue of $58.74 million, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the full year, Paragon 28 has reaffirmed its revenue outlook of $249 million to $259 million, representing a growth of 15.1 percent and 19.7 percent from previous year.

Analysts, on average, project the company to register revenue of $253.92 million, for the year.

Paragon 28 is scheduled to release its first-quarter earnings report on May 8.