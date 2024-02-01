Paragon 28 Launches PRECISION® MIS Bunion System Offering Surgeons a Guided Minimally Invasive Surgical Solution for Treating Patients with Bunions

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA) is pleased to announce the launch of the PRECISION® MIS Bunion System, which allows surgeons to complete a distal metatarsal osteotomy using a minimally invasive (MIS) surgical technique.

Figure 1: PRECISION® MIS Bunion System (Graphic: Business Wire)

The system features an outrigger designed for controlled tri-planar correction including translation and derotation of the metatarsal head and adjustment of the distal metatarsal articular angle. Instrumentation is also provided to facilitate a free-hand technique. The PRECISION® MIS Bunion System includes cannulated chamfer screws for fixation that allow alignment of the metatarsal head near the cortex of the first metatarsal. This minimally invasive technique is joint preserving, and screw placement is designed to reduce the chance of soft tissue irritation.

Surgeon designer David Gordon, MD, commented, "The PRECISION® MIS Bunion System by Paragon 28 really changes the landscape of minimally invasive hallux valgus correction, using a distal osteotomy. The design integrates all the elements essential for three-dimensional correction, including rotation. As the jig is fixed both distally and proximally, this gives it stability and the unique ability to apply compression across the osteotomy, to enhance healing. This jig has a high level of functionality and I am excited to see another thoughtful launch coming from Paragon 28.”

Paragon 28’s CEO, Albert DaCosta commented, "At Paragon 28, we have always been focused on matching solutions to the needs of the patient, and each patient is unique. We are adding a great new option to our suite of Bunion solutions with the launch of our PRECISION® MIS System that will help Paragon 28 and surgeons treat a broader array of patients with Hallux Valgus. I am proud of what our design surgeons and engineering team achieved in developing this system, which will bring benefits associated with minimally invasive surgery to our patients and surgeons in a reproducible way.”

Paragon 28 will debut the system at the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS) Annual Meeting this week in Tampa Bay, Florida and facilitate trainings on its mobile lab throughout the event. In addition to the PRECISION® MIS Bunion System, the Company will also be showcasing several other recent and upcoming product launches at ACFAS, including the FJ2000™ Power Console and Burr System, Mister Tendon™ Harvester System, Bun-Yo-Matic™ Lapidus Clamp, Grappler® Knotless Anchor System and Bridgeline™ Tape.

The PRECISION® MIS Bunion System bolsters Paragon 28’s hallux valgus solutions offering which includes the Phantom® Small Bone Intramedullary Nail System, Gorilla® Lapidus Plating System, PRESERVE® Lapidus Wedge, Gorilla® MTP Plating System, PRESERVE™ MTP Wedge, PROMO™ Plating System, Bun-Yo-Matic™ Lapidus Clamp, Mini-Monster® Screw System and JAWS™ Staple System. With this comprehensive portfolio, Paragon 28® provides its customers with a single source to address their bunion needs.

About Paragon 28, Inc.

Based in Englewood, CO., Paragon 28 is a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market and is dedicated to improving patient lives. From the onset, Paragon 28® has provided innovative orthopedic solutions, procedural approaches and instrumentation that cover a wide range of foot and ankle ailments including fracture fixation, forefoot, ankle, progressive collapsing foot deformity (PCFD) or flatfoot, Charcot foot and orthobiologics. The company designs products with both the patient and surgeon in mind, with the goal of improving outcomes, reducing ailment recurrence and complication rates, and making the procedures simpler, consistent, and reproducible.

Forward Looking Statements

Disclaimer

Dr. Gordon may report consulting and royalty fees from Paragon 28 in connection with the provision of product development services to Paragon 28.

Nothing in this material is intended to provide specific medical advice or to take the place of written law or regulations.

