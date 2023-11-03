|
03.11.2023 13:00:00
Paragon 28 to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA), a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market, today announced that Albert DaCosta, Chairman and CEO and Steve Deitsch, CFO will be presenting in fireside chats at two upcoming investor conferences. Paragon 28 will participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on November 15, 2023, and the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on November 28, 2023.
Event: Stephens Annual Investment Conference
Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Time: 5:00pm ET / 3:00pm MT
Event: 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Time: 4:30pm ET / 2:30pm MT
Live and archived webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the "Investors” section of the Company’s website at ir.paragon28.com.
About Paragon 28, Inc.
Based in Englewood, CO., Paragon 28, is a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market and is dedicated to improving patient lives. From the onset, Paragon 28® has provided innovative orthopedic solutions, procedural approaches and instrumentation that cover a wide range of foot and ankle ailments including fracture fixation, forefoot, ankle, progressive collapsing foot deformity (PCFD) or flatfoot, Charcot foot and orthobiologics. The company designs products with both the patient and surgeon in mind, with the goal of improving outcomes, reducing ailment recurrence and complication rates, and making the procedures simpler, consistent, and reproducible.
