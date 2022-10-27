|
27.10.2022 22:02:00
Paragon 28 To Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022
Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA) ("PARAGON”), a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter 2022 after market close on Thursday, November 10, 2022. The company’s management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844-200-6205) for domestic callers or (929-526-1599) for international callers, using conference ID: 703484. Live audio of the webcast will be available on the "Investors” section of the company’s website at: ir.paragon28.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.
About Paragon 28, Inc.
Based in Englewood, Colo., Paragon 28 is a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market and is dedicated to improving patient lives. From the onset, Paragon 28® has provided innovative orthopedic solutions, procedural approaches and instrumentation that cover a wide range of foot and ankle ailments including fracture fixation, hallux valgus (bunion and hammertoe), ankle, progressive collapsing foot deformity (PCFD) or flatfoot, charcot foot and orthobiologics. The company designs products with both the patient and surgeon in mind, with the goal of improving outcomes, reducing ailment recurrence and complication rates, and making the procedures simpler, consistent, and reproducible.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005614/en/
