05.06.2024 22:30:35

Parkland To Divest Canadian Commercial Propane Business For $115 Mln

(RTTNews) - Parkland Corporation (PKI.TO), Wednesday has entered into an agreement with Avenir Energy Ltd. to divest its Canadian commercial propane business for cash consideration of about $115 million, and to exclusively supply fuel for ten years.

"This transaction is a big step toward achieving our target of $500 million from the divestment of non-core assets by the end of 2025," says Ian White, President of Parkland Canada. "By focusing on our core assets, we are simplifying our business to improve returns. Driven by our customer focus, we continue to see tremendous opportunity to deliver growth and value from our Canadian business."

Subject to certain closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Entscheid: Wall Street letztlich träge -- ATX & DAX beenden Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schließlich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Donnerstag aufwärts. An der Wall Street wurden am Donnerstag keine großen Sprünge gemacht. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen