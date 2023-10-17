Parsons Secures Two Contracts From The U.S. Army

(RTTNews) - Parsons Corporation (PSN) on Tuesday announced that it was awarded two contracts by the U.S. Army for services in the Indo-Pacific region.

The first is a three-year, $44 million design-build contract awarded by the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) for the construction of new residential units for the US Army's modernization initiatives in the Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands

The second is a five-year, $27 million contract from the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, located in Huntsville, and will be used to evaluate ammunition, explosives, and materials for hazardous disposal and provide construction management services to the MDA facilities in Guam.