Pathward, MoneyLion Extend Partnership to 2029

Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH) through its subsidiary, Pathward®, N.A. ("Bank” or "Pathward”), announced the Bank and MoneyLion (NYSE: ML), a digital ecosystem for consumer finance, have committed to an additional three years of partnership, extending their agreement until 2029. Pathward and MoneyLion first joined forces in 2020, and the most notable product born from the partnership is RoarMoney?, a Demand Deposit Account offered through MoneyLion’s mobile application.

"Pathward and MoneyLion have forged a successful alliance during the past four years, delivering cutting-edge banking solutions to enhance the financial experiences of MoneyLion's customers,” said Pathward’s Divisional President of Banking as a Service, Will Sowell. "MoneyLion is forward-thinking in their approach, and we are thrilled to be their sponsor bank for RoarMoney and look forward to working together to deliver new, innovative solutions to their customers in the years ahead.”

A national bank with a purpose of powering financial inclusion, Pathward’s Banking as a Service strategic business line enables payments innovators, like MoneyLion, to meet the needs of their customers by offering issuing, acquiring, money movement and lending solutions.

"Pathward’s mature compliance culture, deep knowledge of the regulatory landscape and extensive banking experience have earned them a solid reputation as a top-tier bank partner,” said Dee Choubey, CEO and Co-Founder of MoneyLion. "We're proud to extend our partnership to 2029 and continue bringing dynamic products to the market with the confidence we have from working together.”

About Pathward®

Pathward®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH). Pathward is a U.S.-based financial empowerment company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion. Pathward strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at Pathward.com.

About Pathward Financial, Inc.

Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH) is a U.S.-based financial holding company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion. Through our subsidiary, Pathward®, N.A., we strive to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. These strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at PathwardFinancial.com.

