|
13.10.2022 23:47:00
Pathward Financial, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings and Host Conference Call on October 27, 2022
Pathward Financial, Inc.TM ("Pathward Financial”, the "Company”) (Nasdaq: CASH) today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Thursday, October 27, 2022, after market close. Pathward Financial also will host a conference call and earnings webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time) on the same day to discuss these results.
Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (International: +1-929-526-1599) approximately 10 minutes prior to start time and referencing access code 372192. Participants wishing to join the call via webcast can access the link from Pathward Financial’s Investor Relations website at www.pathwardfinancial.com.
The webcast replay will be archived at www.pathwardfinancial.com for one year.
This press release and other important information about the Company are available at www.pathwardfinancial.com.
About Pathward Financial, Inc.TM
Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH) is a U.S.-based financial holding company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion for all™. Through our subsidiary, Pathward™, N.A., we strive to increase financial availability, choice, and opportunity across our Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. These strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at www.pathwardfinancial.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013006072/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Financial Group IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
26.07.22
|Ausblick: Meta Financial Group stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.04.22
|Ausblick: Meta Financial Group legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.01.22
|Ausblick: Meta Financial Group vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
28.10.21
|Meta Financial Group, inc (CASH) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
25.10.21
|Ausblick: Meta Financial Group legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.21
|Ausblick: Meta Financial Group stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.04.21
|Ausblick: Meta Financial Group präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
25.01.21
|Ausblick: Meta Financial Group vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Meta Financial Group IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Financial Group IncShs
|39,80
|5,85%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPositive Vorgaben von der Wall Street: ATX-Anleger in Kauflaune -- DAX fährt Gewinne ein -- Asiatische Börsen schließen deutlich fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sorgen die US-Vorgaben für Kauflaune. Auch der DAX zeigt sich mit Gewinnen. Die Börsen in Fernost legten am letzten Handelstag einer turbulenten Woche kräftig zu.