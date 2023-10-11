|
11.10.2023 22:15:00
Pathward Financial, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings and Host Conference Call on October 25, 2023
Pathward Financial, Inc. ("Pathward Financial”, the "Company”) (Nasdaq: CASH) today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, after market close. Pathward Financial will also host a conference call and earnings webcast with a corresponding presentation at 4:00 p.m. Central Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) on the same day to discuss these results.
The live webcast of the call can be accessed from Pathward Financial’s Investor Relations website at www.pathwardfinancial.com. Telephone participants may access the conference call by dialing 1-833-470-1428 approximately 10 minutes prior to start time and referencing access code 644009.
The webcast replay will be archived at www.pathwardfinancial.com for one year.
This press release and other important information about the Company are available at www.pathwardfinancial.com.
###
About Pathward Financial, Inc.
Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH) is a U.S.-based financial holding company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion. Through our subsidiary, Pathward®, N.A., we strive to increase financial availability, choice, and opportunity across our Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. These strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at www.pathwardfinancial.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231011233949/en/
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Verbraucherpreise fallen etwas höher als erwartet aus: Wall Street gibt zum Handelsende nach -- ATX und DAX schließen etwas leichter -- Anleger in Asien schlussendlich in Kauflaune
Die Wall Street legte einen schwachen Handelstag hin. Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Donnerstag nicht halten und schlossen knapp unterhalb der Nulllinie. An den Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Donnerstag Gewinne.