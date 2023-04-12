|
12.04.2023 22:15:00
Pathward Financial, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Earnings and Host Conference Call on April 26, 2023
Pathward Financial, Inc. ("Pathward Financial”, the "Company”) (Nasdaq: CASH) today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, after market close. Pathward Financial also will host a conference call and earnings webcast with a corresponding presentation at 4:00 p.m. Central Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) on the same day to discuss these results.
Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-833-470-1428 (International: +1-929-526-1599) approximately 10 minutes prior to start time and referencing access code 909186. Participants wishing to join the call via webcast can access the link from Pathward Financial’s Investor Relations website at www.pathwardfinancial.com.
The webcast replay will be archived at www.pathwardfinancial.com for one year.
This press release and other important information about the Company are available at www.pathwardfinancial.com.
About Pathward Financial, Inc.
Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH) is a U.S.-based financial holding company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion. Through our subsidiary, Pathward®, N.A., we strive to increase financial availability, choice, and opportunity across our Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. These strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at www.pathwardfinancial.com.
