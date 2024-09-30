Pathward Wins 2024 Finovate Award for Best Banking as a Service Provider

Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH) through its subsidiary, Pathward®, N.A. ("Bank” or "Pathward”), announced the Bank’s Partner Solutions line of business won the 2024 Finovate Award for Best Banking as a Service Provider. According to Finovate, its awards recognize the companies driving fintech innovation forward and the individuals bringing new ideas to life.

"Pathward’s Partner Solutions team is honored to be recognized by Finovate. We have an incredible team, and it’s rewarding to earn national recognition as the Best Banking as a Service Provider,” said Pathward’s Divisional President of Partner Solutions, Will Sowell.

Sowell continued, "The payments ecosystem is evolving rapidly, and we expect tremendous growth in embedded finance as more companies see the value in adding these products and services. We look forward to collaborating with our partners to deliver more forward-thinking solutions to consumers and businesses.”

Pathward leverages its expertise and mature regulatory framework to help payments innovators confidently scale their financial solutions across a broad set of offerings such as issuing, acquiring, money movement and lending.

"With capabilities ranging from prepaid cards and deposit accounts to payments processing and consumer solutions, Pathward empowers our partners to deliver programs that provide a financial path forward for more because we believe everyone should have access to the financial network,” said President of Pathward and Pathward Financial, Anthony Sharett.

Celebrating its 20th year in payments, this Finovate award demonstrates Pathward’s strong commitment to partnership and time-tested ability to collaborate on solutions with partners.

Learn more about Pathward’s Partner Solutions.

About Pathward®

Pathward®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH). Pathward is a U.S.-based financial empowerment company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion. Pathward strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Partner Solutions and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at Pathward.com.

About Pathward Financial, Inc.

Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH) is a U.S.-based financial holding company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion. Through our subsidiary, Pathward®, N.A., we strive to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Partner Solutions and Commercial Finance business lines. These strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at PathwardFinancial.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240930340802/en/