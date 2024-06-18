Patterson Companies Inc. Q4 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $67.04 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $74.97 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Patterson Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $74.39 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue came in at $1.72 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.

Patterson Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $67.04 Mln. vs. $74.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.74 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.72 Bln vs. $1.72 Bln last year.