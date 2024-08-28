|
28.08.2024 13:18:10
Patterson Reaffirms FY25 Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, medical supplies company Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) reaffirmed its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025.
For fiscal 2025, the company still projects earnings in a range of $2.00 to $2.10 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.33 to $2.43 per share.
On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.36 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
