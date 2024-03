Patterson To Repurchase Up To $500 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) said that its board approved a new share repurchase authorization for the repurchase of up to $500 million of the company's common stock through March 16, 2027, replacing a prior authorization which was expiring and under which there was $194.9 million remaining.

The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on, or about, May 3, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 19, 2024.