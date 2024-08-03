|
03.08.2024 12:25:00
PayPal Shares Jump on Strong Guidance. Is It Too Late to Buy the Stock?
Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) were climbing higher after the company reported strong second-quarter results and raised its full-year guidance. Even with the jump in price, the stock is still down more than 20% over the past year.Let's look at the payment company's most recent results, long-term prospects, valuation, and whether or not it's too late to buy the stock.For the second time this year, PayPal increased its full-year guidance following a strong earnings report. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!