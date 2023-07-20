PBCO Financial Corporation Reports Q2 2023 Earnings

PBCO Financial Corporation (OTC PINK: PBCO), the holding company (Company) of People’s Bank of Commerce (Bank), today reported earnings of $1.65 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.31 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, similar to $1.67 million and $0.31 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Highlights

Portfolio loans increased 3.2% year to date as our Eugene operation gains traction

Credit quality continues to improve with non-performing assets totaling only 0.12% of total assets

Total non-interest expense declined slightly during the quarter from cost containment efforts

Mortgage lending income showing improvement, reflecting the 1 st quarter strategic investment in mortgage lending personnel

quarter strategic investment in mortgage lending personnel Net interest margin declined to 3.22% during the quarter from 3.49% the prior quarter, reflecting the continued challenge of the rising rate environment

Julia Beattie appointed President and CEO after Ken Trautman’s retirement on June 30, 2023

"During 2nd quarter, the Bank continued to focus on quality loan growth supported by improved yields in the rising rate environment,” commented Julia Beattie, President and Chief Executive Officer. Loans increased $2.4 million in the quarter, or 0.50%, compared to the first quarter of 2023. "Although at a more moderate pace, the Bank’s loan portfolio continued to grow during the quarter, with demand for loans staying strong in spite of significantly higher borrowing costs than the same period last year,” commented Julia Beattie.

Non-performing assets improved in the second quarter to 0.12%, as a percentage of total assets, versus 0.19% in the first quarter 2023. "Although credit quality has been strong from a historical perspective, non-performing loans decreased from the prior quarter with the successful resolution of a non-accrual loan,” noted Bill Whalen, Chief Credit Officer. During the second quarter, the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL) decreased by $84 thousand utilizing the recently implemented Current Expected Credit Loss model that went into effect in January 2023.

Deposits decreased $23.0 million during the quarter, a 3.4% decline from the first quarter of 2023. "Contraction in deposits was due to continued rate competition, both from conventional banks as well as non-banking institutions, and the effects of quantitative tightening,” commented Beattie. "We continue to focus on retention and growth of strong core deposits driven by our philosophy of relationship banking,” continued Beattie. The Bank continued to experience increased funding costs as a result of rising deposit rate pressure and borrowing costs. Furthermore, the Bank strategically bolstered liquidity by participating in the Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP).

The investment portfolio decreased 6.1% to $220.4 million in second quarter of 2023 from $234.6 million at the end of the first quarter 2023. This decrease is the result of maturing investments being reinvested in loan growth and liquidity. The average life of the portfolio was 4.5 years at the end of the second quarter. Securities income was $0.97 million during the quarter, a yield of 1.76%, versus $1.04 million, and the same yield of 1.76% for the first quarter of 2023. As of June 30, 2023, the net after tax unrealized loss on the investment portfolio was $21.3 million versus $18.9 million as of March 31, 2023, due to increased market rates. Highly rated government agency and government sponsored agency investments comprise 94.5% of the investment portfolio with the balance of approximately 4.5% held in municipal investments and 0.8% held in corporate sub-debt issued by community banks. As of second quarter 2023, liquid assets to total assets were 17.0%, including the market value of the investment portfolio less pledged investments.

Second quarter 2023 non-interest income totaled $2.4 million, an increase of $183 thousand from the first quarter of 2023. The improvement was driven in large part by mortgage lending income which increased $216 thousand, from the first quarter reported income of $59 thousand. "First quarter results were reflective of the very challenging mortgage environment responding to escalation in interest rates. While many mortgage lenders chose to retract their market presence, People’s Bank opted to make an investment in mortgage lending for the future,” commented Echo Hutto, the mortgage division manager.

Non-interest expenses totaled $6.1 million in the first quarter, down $83 thousand from the previous quarter, reflecting the Bank’s continued commitment to cost containment efforts. The reduction in expenses was attained even with the increase in payroll and related expenses from the bank’s recent expansion and strategic addition of additional mortgage related staff.

As of June 30, 2023, the Tier 1 Capital Ratio for PBCO Financial Corporation was 11.15% with total shareholder equity of $72.6 million. During the quarter, the Company continued to augment capital through earnings. The Tier 1 Capital Ratio for the Bank was 12.78% at quarter-end, up from 12.60% as of March 31, 2023. Tangible Capital was $68.8 million, or 8.47% as of June 30, 2023, versus Q1 2023 at $69.8 million or 8.60%. "The Bank’s strong capital position allows for quality growth and resilience during these uncertain economic times,” commented Ms. Beattie.

Ken Trautman and his partner, Mike Sickels, founded People’s Bank of Commerce 25 years ago. Mr. Trautman served as CEO from 2008 to his recent retirement on June 30, 2023. Julia Beattie, who was named President in June 2020, has been appointed CEO. "Having had the opportunity to work very closely with Ken over the past 3 years has provided me with a strong foundation to now assume the incremental responsibilities of CEO. We will remain focused on our Bank’s mission of helping the communities we serve to thrive, not only with our product offering, but also with a focus on relationship banking and community engagement,” commented Ms. Beattie.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in 000's) 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 BALANCE SHEET ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 6,021 $ 5,097 $ 5,514 $ 14,888 $ 14,800 Federal funds sold - - - - - Interest bearing deposits 20,469 8,224 10,869 55,770 69,980 Investment securities 220,430 234,647 236,284 246,533 244,842 Loans held for sale 1,863 299 628 894 1,333 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 490,378 488,025 475,024 447,725 447,823 Total Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 492,241 488,324 475,652 448,619 449,156 Allowance for loan losses (5,424 ) (5,508 ) (5,190 ) (4,842 ) (4,767 ) Premises and equipment, net 27,352 27,659 27,888 27,286 27,657 Bank owned life insurance 16,322 16,210 14,179 14,090 13,956 Other Assets 35,470 36,450 38,098 41,173 42,081 Total assets $ 812,881 $ 811,103 $ 803,294 $ 843,517 $ 857,705 LIABILITIES Deposits Demand - non-interest bearing $ 291,981 $ 299,535 $ 322,809 $ 343,708 $ 333,985 Demand - interest bearing 115,844 123,494 108,972 111,184 101,743 Money market and savings 213,715 222,834 244,282 265,628 297,504 Time deposits of less than $250,000 21,017 19,579 12,626 13,878 15,429 Time deposits of more than $250,000 8,078 8,236 4,106 4,183 2,080 Total deposits $ 650,635 $ 673,678 $ 692,795 $ 738,581 $ 750,741 Borrowed funds 79,276 54,860 34,449 31,604 31,690 Other liabilities 10,349 9,013 7,639 8,320 8,886 Total liabilities $ 740,260 $ 737,551 $ 734,883 $ 778,505 $ 791,317 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, surplus & retained earnings $ 93,959 $ 92,433 $ 91,133 $ 88,660 $ 85,649 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax (21,338 ) (18,881 ) (22,722 ) (23,648 ) (19,261 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 72,621 $ 73,552 $ 68,411 $ 65,012 $ 66,388 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 812,881 $ 811,103 $ 803,294 $ 843,517 $ 857,705

Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in 000's) 2nd Quarter 2023 1st Quarter 2023 4th Quarter 2022 3rd Quarter 2022 2nd Quarter 2022 INCOME STATEMENT INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 6,757 $ 6,350 $ 6,042 $ 5,744 $ 5,552 Investments 970 1,035 1,057 979 903 Federal funds sold and due from banks 113 61 366 406 135 Total interest income 7,840 7,446 7,465 7,129 6,590 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,418 746 281 244 146 Borrowed funds 520 382 276 276 273 Total interest expense 1,938 1,128 557 520 419 NET INTEREST INCOME 5,902 6,318 6,908 6,609 6,171 Provision for loan losses (86 ) 57 403 153 113 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,988 6,261 6,505 6,456 6,058 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges 124 119 122 132 120 Mortgage lending income 275 59 146 282 505 Steelhead finance income 1,291 1,465 1,555 1,896 1,984 BOLI Income 112 108 87 101 95 Other non-interest income 558 426 489 571 540 Total noninterest income 2,360 2,177 2,399 2,982 3,244 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 3,990 4,000 3,868 3,317 3,914 Occupancy & equipment expense 875 877 690 841 898 Advertising expense 121 119 113 118 113 Professional expenses 205 214 358 184 192 Data processing expense 317 321 446 262 292 Other operating expenses 614 674 676 730 650 Total noninterest expense 6,122 6,205 6,151 5,452 6,059 Income before taxes 2,226 2,233 2,753 3,986 3,243 Provision for income taxes 571 560 733 992 799 NET INCOME $ 1,655 $ 1,673 $ 2,020 $ 2,994 $ 2,444 Shares Outstanding End of Quarter 5,325,535 5,325,535 5,325,035 5,313,424 5,308,066 Average shares outstanding* 5,325,368 5,317,065 5,317,065 5,312,025 5,308,066 Earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.38 $ 0.56 $ 0.46 *Adjusted for stock dividend 11/10/22

(Dollars in 000's) 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Financial Highlights Total portfolio loans $ 490,378 $ 488,025 $ 475,024 $ 447,725 $ 447,823 Total deposits $ 650,635 $ 673,678 $ 692,795 $ 738,581 $ 750,741 Total assets $ 812,881 $ 811,103 $ 803,294 $ 843,517 $ 857,705 Net income $ 1,655 $ 1,673 $ 2,020 $ 2,994 $ 2,444 Steelhead Finance contribution, pre-tax $ 450 $ 481 $ 454 $ 820 $ 961 Mortgage contribution, pre-tax $ (164 ) $ (259 ) $ (111 ) $ (17 ) $ 107 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 0.82 % 0.83 % 0.98 % 1.38 % 1.11 % Return on average equity 9.06 % 9.48 % 12.34 % 17.41 % 14.23 % Net interest margin 3.22 % 3.49 % 3.74 % 0.00 % 3.14 % Yield on loans 5.48 % 5.36 % 5.34 % 5.15 % 4.98 % Cost of deposits 0.84 % 0.44 % 0.16 % 0.13 % 0.08 % Efficiency ratio 74.10 % 73.04 % 66.09 % 56.84 % 64.35 % Full-time equivalent employees 142 146 146 143 148 Capital Leverage ratio 11.15 % 10.98 % 10.92 % 10.10 % 9.58 % Bank Leverage Ratio 12.78 % 12.60 % 12.55 % 12.71 % Book value per share $ 13.64 $ 13.81 $ 12.85 $ 12.24 $ 12.51 Tangible book value per share $ 12.93 $ 13.10 $ 12.13 $ 11.52 $ 11.79 Asset Quality Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) $ 5,424 $ 5,508 $ 5,782 $ 4,873 $ 4,767 Nonperforming loans (NPLs) $ 677 $ 1,280 $ 2,653 $ 1,684 $ 1,001 Nonperforming assets (NPAs) $ 963 $ 1,566 $ 2,939 $ 1,970 $ 1,287 Classified assets(2) $ 5,964 $ 6,984 $ 5,132 $ 1,843 $ 1,851 ALLL as a percentage of net loans 1.10 % 1.13 % 1.22 % 1.09 % 1.06 % ALLL as a percentage of NPLs 801 % 430 % 218 % 289 % 476 % Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.00 % Net NPLs as a percentage of total loans 0.14 % 0.27 % 0.56 % 0.38 % 0.23 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.12 % 0.19 % 0.37 % 0.23 % 0.15 % Classified Asset Ratio(3) 7.64 % 8.83 % 6.97 % 2.64 % 2.60 % Past due as a percentage of total loans 0.14 % 0.26 % 0.56 % 0.38 % 0.22 % End of period balances Total securities and short term deposits $ 240,899 $ 242,871 $ 247,153 $ 302,303 $ 314,822 Total loans, net of allowance $ 486,817 $ 482,816 $ 470,462 $ 443,777 $ 444,389 Total earning assets $ 733,140 $ 731,195 $ 722,805 $ 750,922 $ 763,978 Intangible Assets $ 3,778 $ 3,790 $ 3,802 $ 3,815 $ 3,828 Total assets $ 812,881 $ 811,103 $ 803,294 $ 843,517 $ 857,705 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 291,981 $ 299,535 $ 322,809 $ 343,708 $ 333,985 Total deposits $ 650,635 $ 673,678 $ 692,795 $ 738,581 $ 750,741 Average balances Total securities and short term deposits $ 242,315 $ 245,101 $ 280,254 $ 324,448 $ 336,810 Total loans, net of allowance $ 489,624 $ 473,919 $ 452,921 $ 445,852 $ 445,529 Total earning assets $ 731,939 $ 719,020 $ 733,175 $ 770,301 $ 782,340 Total assets $ 811,697 $ 803,116 $ 828,608 $ 866,319 $ 880,100 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 293,331 $ 318,548 $ 338,418 $ 344,623 $ 342,067 Total deposits $ 675,579 $ 685,318 $ 722,840 $ 756,539 $ 770,019 (1) Effective March 31, 2020, People's Bank of Commerce opted into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio and is no longer calculating risk based capital ratios. (2) Classified assets are defined as the sum of all loan-related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned. (3) Classified asset ratio is defined as the sum of all loan related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned, divided by bank Tier 1 capital, plus the allowance for loan losses.

