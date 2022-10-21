PBCO Financial Corporation Reports Q3 2022 Earnings

PBCO Financial Corporation (OTC PINK: PBCO), the holding company (Company) of People’s Bank of Commerce (Bank), announced today its financial results for the 3rd quarter 2022.

Highlights

Third quarter net income of $3.0 million, or $0.59 per diluted share

Steelhead gross factoring revenue of $1.9 million, a 6.2% increase from Q3 2021

Core earnings (excluding PPP fee income) up 73.9% from Q3 2021

Investment securities increased $42.6 million, or 20.9%, over Q3 2021

The Company reported quarterly net income of $3.0 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the 3rd quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $2.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2021. Earnings per share for the trailing 12 months were $2.14 per share, down from $2.28 per share for the prior twelve-month period.

Deposits decreased $12.2 million, a 1.6% decline from the prior quarter ending June 30, 2022. Over the last 12 months, deposits contracted by $12.1 million, also a decline of 1.6%. "During 3rd quarter, the Bank experienced a decrease in deposits as customers sought alternative investments at higher yields on their non-operating cash balances,” commented Joan Reukauf, Chief Operating Officer. "The Bank is in a position where it does not have to aggressively compete for high-cost deposits and some deposit runoff was expected. Although deposits declined during the quarter and year to date, the Bank continues to have excess liquidity available to fund loans and add to the investment portfolio,” added Reukauf.

"Portfolio loans were flat during the 3rd quarter of 2022, compared to 2nd quarter of 2022,” commented Julia Beattie, President. Excluding PPP loans in the portfolio as of 9/30/21, portfolio loans were up $11.4 million from the same quarter, prior year, a 2.6% increase. "Loans have been relatively flat during the year as the Bank made a conscious decision this year not to compete for loans based on historically low rates until the markets stabilize, instead focusing on high quality loan growth,” added Beattie. "These kinds of economic cycles do not favor a high growth strategy - quality and safety tend to win out as consumers and businesses adjust to the new reality.” Future reports will exclude commentary on the PPP program as it is no longer relevant to the financial statement discussion.

The investment portfolio increased $42.6 million or 20.9% from the 3rd quarter of 2021. During the most recent quarter, investments increased $1.7 million from June 30, 2022, or 0.7%, and the average life of the portfolio decreased from 5.0 to 4.6 years. With the steep rise in market rates during 2022, the Bank has limited investment purchases to short-term maturities of less than 2 years. As of September 30, 2022, the gross unrealized loss on the investment portfolio grew to $32.4 million or 11.6% of book value. Securities income was $979 thousand during the quarter, or a yield of 1.5%, versus $903 thousand or a yield of 1.4% for the 2nd quarter of 2022.

Classified assets were up modestly from the prior quarter as total loans past due or on non-accrual increased slightly, as a percentage of total loans, from the prior quarter to 0.38% versus 0.22% as of Q2 2022. During the 3rd quarter, the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL) was updated based on changes in loans and updated economic expectations, which were factored into the Bank’s analysis. As of September 30, 2022, the ALLL was 1.08% of portfolio loans and the unallocated reserve stood at $790 thousand or 16.3% of the ALLL.

Third quarter 2022 non-interest income totaled $3.0 million, an increase of $245 thousand from the 3rd quarter of 2021. During Q3 2022, Steelhead Finance factoring revenue increased $111 thousand, a 6.2% increase over the same quarter of 2021. Conversely, mortgage income decreased $333 thousand, or 54.1%, from the 3rd quarter of 2021, a trend that began with the rising interest rates in Q1 2022. "Today’s mortgage rates, although up significantly from a year ago, are still reasonable when compared to long-term averages,” commented Echo Hutto, SVP and Manager of the Mortgage Division for People’s Bank. "As home purchasers, home sellers and real estate professionals become more comfortable with the new rate cycle, home prices should reflect borrower’s ability to pay and activity should pick up,” added Hutto.

Non-interest expense totaled $5.5 million in the 3rd quarter, down $332 thousand from the same period in 2021. Notably, advertising expenses were the largest driver for the decrease, down $278 thousand in the 3rd quarter of 2022 versus the same period in 2021 when the Bank expensed $250 thousand in donations toward housing relief support for survivors of the 2020 Alameda Fire. Also notable was the decrease in personnel expense of $597 from the prior quarter of 2022. The Bank did not accrue for a quarterly bonus during 3rd quarter as loans and deposits have not tracked with goals established for 2022, the result of the Bank adjusting its strategy to deal with higher interest rates. Salaries and commissions were down $70 thousand and $64 thousand during 3rd quarter, respectively, due to several vacant positions and the slowdown in mortgage production noted above.

As of September 30, 2022, the Tier 1 Capital Ratio for PBCO Financial Corporation was 10.1% with total shareholder equity of $65.0 million. During the quarter, the Company was able to augment capital through earnings while assets also decreased with the decrease in deposits. The Bank’s Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.8% at quarter-end, up from 12.7% as of June 30, 2022. The Company also had unrealized losses on its investment portfolio, net of taxes, of $23.6 million, which is attributed to changes in market value in the current rising rate environment. The net unrealized losses in the investment portfolio resulted in the decline in Book Value Per Share and Tangible Book Value per share from prior periods. "Although the unrealized loss in the investment portfolio increased from the prior quarter with the increase in market rates during the same period, the Bank continues to maintain strong liquidity and access to multiple alternative sources of liquidity. The Bank has a very strong capital position that continues to be well above the threshold to be considered well-capitalized,” commented Lindsey Trautman, Chief Financial Officer.

"While the Company’s total assets shrank from the prior quarter, the Company continued to provide solid core earnings, which has allowed the Company to maintain a strong position given the current economic uncertainty,” commented Julia Beattie.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in 000's) 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 9/30/2021 BALANCE SHEET ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 14,888 $ 14,800 $ 13,019 $ 4,561 Federal funds sold - - - - Interest bearing deposits 55,770 69,980 113,055 100,429 Investment securities 246,533 244,842 249,850 203,913 Loans held for sale 894 1,333 1,549 2,802 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 447,725 447,823 452,296 459,883 Total Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 448,619 449,156 453,845 462,685 Allowance for loan losses (4,842 ) (4,767 ) (4,646 ) (4,302 ) Premises and equipment, net 27,286 27,657 27,979 27,567 Bank owned life insurance 14,090 13,956 13,861 13,689 Other Assets 41,173 42,081 43,186 37,070 Total assets $ 843,517 $ 857,705 $ 910,149 $ 845,612 LIABILITIES Deposits Demand - non-interest bearing $ 343,708 $ 333,985 $ 355,358 $ 358,013 Demand - interest bearing 111,184 101,743 98,064 100,341 Money market and savings 265,628 297,504 320,677 266,004 Time deposits of less than $250,000 13,878 15,429 21,027 22,670 Time deposits of more than $250,000 4,183 2,080 2,959 3,645 Total deposits $ 738,581 $ 750,741 $ 798,085 $ 750,673 Borrowed funds 31,604 31,690 31,788 7,529 Other liabilities 8,320 8,886 8,997 9,887 Total liabilities $ 778,505 $ 791,317 $ 838,870 $ 768,089 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock $ 61,357 $ 61,340 $ 61,340 $ 60,879 Retained earnings 27,303 24,309 21,864 16,489 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax (23,648 ) (19,261 ) (11,925 ) 155 Total stockholders' equity $ 65,012 $ 66,388 $ 71,279 $ 77,523 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 843,517 $ 857,705 $ 910,149 $ 845,612

Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in 000's) 3rd Quarter

2022 2nd Quarter

2022 1st Quarter

2022 3rd Quarter

2021 INCOME STATEMENT INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 5,744 $ 5,552 $ 5,515 $ 6,632 Investments 979 903 864 544 Federal funds sold and due from banks 406 135 52 58 Total interest income 7,129 6,590 6,431 7,234 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 244 146 162 218 Borrowed funds 276 273 66 15 Total interest expense 520 419 228 233 NET INTEREST INCOME 6,609 6,171 6,203 7,001 Provision for loan losses 153 113 266 347 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,456 6,058 5,937 6,654 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges 132 120 115 106 Mortgage lending income 282 505 476 615 Steelhead finance income 1,896 1,984 2,001 1,785 Bargain purchase gain - - - (316 ) BOLI Income 101 95 96 73 Other non-interest income 571 540 580 474 Total noninterest income 2,982 3,244 3,268 2,737 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 3,317 3,914 3,697 3,354 Occupancy & equipment expense 841 898 869 893 Advertising expense 118 113 119 396 Professional expenses 184 192 283 254 Data processing expense 262 292 244 324 Other operating expenses 730 650 805 563 Total noninterest expense 5,452 6,059 6,017 5,784 Income before taxes 3,986 3,243 3,188 3,608 Provision for income taxes 992 799 789 958 NET INCOME $ 2,994 $ 2,444 $ 2,399 $ 2,650 Shares Outstanding End of Quarter 5,060,404 5,055,301 5,055,301 5,042,704 Average shares outstanding* 5,059,071 5,055,301 5,056,574 5,042,704 Earnings per share $ 0.59 $ 0.48 $ 0.47 $ 0.53 *Adjusted for stock dividend 9/22/21

*Does not reflect the 5% stock dividend announced in September with a record date of October 10, 2022, to be paid on or about November 10, 2022. **As a result of the PBCO Financial Corporation reorganization and merger effective February 28, 2022, the current and prior quarter financial discussion and summary balance sheet and income statement in this release reflect PBCO Financial Corporation on a consolidated basis, while the comparative prior period for 3rd quarter 2021 reflects People’s Bank of Commerce results only. As the results of operations presented are substantially from the performance of People’s Bank of Commerce, management believes there is not a material difference related to disclosing the current and comparative results as presented.

(Dollars in 000's) 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 9/30/2021 Financial Highlights Total loans $ 448,619 $ 449,156 $ 453,845 $ 462,685 Total deposits $ 738,581 $ 750,741 $ 798,085 $ 750,673 Total assets $ 843,517 $ 857,705 $ 910,149 $ 845,612 Net income $ 2,994 $ 2,444 $ 2,399 $ 2,650 Steelhead Finance contribution, pre-tax $ 820 $ 961 $ 1,109 $ 1,089 Mortgage contribution, pre-tax $ (17 ) $ 107 $ 48 $ 212 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.38 % 1.11 % 1.10 % 1.27 % Return on average equity 17.41 % 14.23 % 12.33 % 13.79 % Net interest margin 3.40 % 3.14 % 3.17 % 3.70 % Yield on loans 5.15 % 4.98 % 4.84 % 5.53 % Cost of deposits 0.13 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.12 % Efficiency ratio 56.84 % 64.35 % 63.53 % 59.39 % Full-time equivalent employees 143 148 149 140 Capital Leverage ratio 10.10 % 9.58 % 8.76 % 8.73 % Common equity tier 1 ratio N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) Tier 1 risk based ratio N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) Total risk based ratio N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) Book value per share $ 12.85 $ 13.13 $ 14.10 $ 15.37 Tangible book value per share $ 12.09 $ 12.38 $ 13.34 $ 14.61 Asset Quality Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) $ 4,842 $ 4,767 $ 5,782 $ 4,302 Nonperforming loans (NPLs) $ 1,684 $ 1,001 $ 959 $ 665 Nonperforming assets (NPAs) $ 1,970 $ 1,287 $ 1,245 $ 1,443 Classified assets(2) $ 1,843 $ 1,851 $ 1,874 $ 3,275 ALLL as a percentage of net loans 1.08 % 1.06 % 1.27 % 0.93 % ALLL as a percentage of NPLs 288 % 476 % 603 % 647 % Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.03 % Net NPLs as a percentage of total loans 0.38 % 0.23 % 0.21 % 0.15 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.23 % 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.17 % Classified Asset Ratio(3) 2.64 % 2.60 % 2.47 % 4.00 % Past due as a percentage of total loans 0.38 % 0.22 % 0.21 % 0.18 % End of period balances Total securities and short term deposits $ 302,303 $ 314,822 $ 362,905 $ 304,342 Total loans, net of allowance $ 443,777 $ 444,389 $ 449,199 $ 458,383 Total earning assets $ 750,922 $ 763,978 $ 816,750 $ 767,027 Intangible Assets $ 3,815 $ 3,828 $ 3,841 $ 3,872 Total assets $ 843,517 $ 857,705 $ 910,149 $ 845,612 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 343,708 $ 333,985 $ 355,358 $ 358,013 Total deposits $ 738,581 $ 750,741 $ 798,085 $ 750,673 Average balances Total securities and short term deposits $ 324,448 $ 336,810 $ 328,747 $ 278,310 Total loans, net of allowance $ 445,852 $ 445,529 $ 450,861 $ 465,410 Total earning assets $ 770,301 $ 782,340 $ 779,609 $ 743,719 Total assets $ 866,319 $ 880,100 $ 870,794 $ 834,485 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 344,623 $ 342,067 $ 353,917 $ 336,375 Total deposits $ 756,539 $ 770,019 $ 771,160 $ 739,372

(1) Effective March 31, 2020, People's Bank of Commerce opted into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio and is no longer calculating risk based capital ratios. (2) Classified assets are defined as the sum of all loan-related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned. (3) Classified asset ratio is defined as the sum of all loan related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned, divided by bank Tier 1 capital, plus the allowance for loan losses.

