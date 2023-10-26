PBCO Financial Corporation Reports Q3 2023 Earnings

PBCO Financial Corporation (OTCPK: "PBCO”), the holding company (Company) of People’s Bank of Commerce (Bank), today reported earnings of $1.56 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.29 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $1.66 million and $0.31 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Highlights

Portfolio loans increased 7.7% year-to-date

Credit quality remains strong with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.09%

Total non-interest expense declined 9.0% during the quarter from expense containment efforts

"Third quarter loan growth outpaced the prior two quarters, with a concerted effort toward high quality loan growth within the bank’s markets, especially the new Eugene branch that opened in March 2023,” reported Julia Beattie, President and Chief Executive Officer. Loans increased $21.0 million in the quarter, or 4.28%, compared to the second quarter of 2023. "In spite of higher borrowing costs, we continued to experience strong demand for loans through the end of the quarter,” added Beattie.

Non-performing assets continued to improve in the third quarter to 0.09%, as a percentage of total assets, versus 0.12% in the second quarter 2023. During the third quarter, the Allowance for Credit Losses increased by $252 thousand, primarily the result of strong loan growth over the prior quarter.

Deposits decreased $8.6 million during the quarter, a 1.3% decline from the second quarter of 2023. "Deposits continued to contract during the quarter, given continued pressure on interest rates, although at a slower pace than experienced over the prior three quarters,” commented Beattie. "The bank has focused on retaining core deposits while acknowledging that the pressure on rates has added to margin compression within the Bank,” continued Beattie. Funding costs increased over the prior quarter as a result of rising deposit rates and borrowing expenses related to the advance from the Bank Term Funding Program taken at the end of second quarter, which resulted in the incremental borrowed funds interest expense of $477 thousand in the third quarter.

The investment portfolio decreased 8.8% to $200.9 million in third quarter of 2023 from $220.4 million at the end of the second quarter 2023. This decrease is the result of maturing investments being reinvested in loan growth. The average life of the portfolio was 4.5 years at the end of the third quarter. Securities income was $0.88 million during the quarter, a yield of 1.66%, versus $0.97 million, and a yield of 1.76% for the second quarter of 2023. As of September 30, 2023, the net after tax unrealized loss on the investment portfolio was $24.1 million versus $21.3 million as of June 30, 2023, due to increased market rates. Highly rated government agency and government sponsored agency investments comprise 94.5% of the investment portfolio with the balance of approximately 4.6% held in municipal investments and 0.9% held in corporate sub-debt issued by community banks. As of third quarter 2023, liquid assets to total assets were 14.8%, including the market value of the investment portfolio less pledged investments.

Third quarter 2023 non-interest income totaled $2.2 million, a decrease of $118 thousand from the second quarter of 2023. The slight decrease was primarily driven by a reduction in factoring revenue from Steelhead Finance, which declined by 5.2%, or $67 thousand, from the prior quarter. "Our factoring division has experienced the effects of the current economic conditions on the transportation industry. Factoring volumes for the industry nationwide are down approximately 33% from last year’s average,” reported Bill Stewart, President of Steelhead Finance. Mortgage revenue was down $23 thousand in the quarter, demonstrating continued reduction in mortgage demand attributed to elevated rates.

Non-interest expenses totaled $5.6 million in the third quarter, down $548 thousand from the previous quarter. The reduction in expenses was the result of a decrease in personnel expense of $658 thousand versus second quarter due to expense containment efforts, a 16.5% decrease.

As of September 30, 2023, the Tier 1 Capital Ratio for PBCO Financial Corporation was 11.36% with total shareholder equity of $71.4 million. During the quarter, the Company continued to augment capital through earnings. The Tier 1 Capital Ratio for the Bank was 13.01% at quarter-end, up from 12.78% as of June 30, 2023. Tangible Capital was $67.6 million, or 8.34% as of September 30, 2023, versus second quarter of 2023 at $68.8 million or 8.47%.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in 000's) 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 BALANCE SHEET ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 4,502 $ 6,021 $ 5,097 $ 5,514 $ 14,888 Federal funds sold - - - - - Interest bearing deposits 15,732 20,469 8,224 10,869 55,770 Investment securities 200,941 220,430 234,647 236,284 246,533 Loans held for sale 449 1,863 299 628 894 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 511,374 490,378 488,025 475,024 447,725 Total Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 511,823 492,241 488,324 475,652 448,619 Allowance for loan losses (5,656 ) (5,424 ) (5,508 ) (5,190 ) (4,842 ) Premises and equipment, net 30,334 27,352 27,659 27,888 27,286 Bank owned life insurance 16,479 16,322 16,210 14,179 14,090 Other Assets 36,961 35,470 36,450 38,098 41,173 Total assets $ 811,116 $ 812,881 $ 811,103 $ 803,294 $ 843,517 LIABILITIES Deposits Demand - non-interest bearing $ 292,230 $ 291,981 $ 299,535 $ 322,809 $ 343,708 Demand - interest bearing 131,603 115,844 123,494 108,972 111,184 Money market and savings 187,952 213,715 222,834 244,282 265,628 Time deposits of less than $250,000 20,530 21,017 19,579 12,626 13,878 Time deposits of more than $250,000 9,685 8,078 8,236 4,106 4,183 Total deposits $ 642,000 $ 650,635 $ 673,678 $ 692,795 $ 738,581 Borrowed funds 86,190 79,276 54,860 34,449 31,604 Other liabilities 11,545 10,349 9,013 7,639 8,320 Total liabilities $ 739,735 $ 740,260 $ 737,551 $ 734,883 $ 778,505 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, surplus & retained earnings $ 95,516 $ 93,959 $ 92,433 $ 91,133 $ 88,660 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax (24,135 ) (21,338 ) (18,881 ) (22,722 ) (23,648 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 71,381 $ 72,621 $ 73,552 $ 68,411 $ 65,012 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 811,116 $ 812,881 $ 811,103 $ 803,294 $ 843,517

Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in 000's) 3rd Quarter 2023 2nd Quarter 2023 1st Quarter 2023 4th Quarter 2022 3rd Quarter 2022 INCOME STATEMENT INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 7,071 $ 6,757 $ 6,350 $ 6,042 $ 5,744 Investments 880 970 1,035 1,057 979 Federal funds sold and due from banks 312 113 61 366 406 Total interest income 8,263 7,840 7,446 7,465 7,129 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,580 1,418 746 281 244 Borrowed funds 997 520 382 276 276 Total interest expense 2,577 1,938 1,128 557 520 NET INTEREST INCOME 5,686 5,902 6,318 6,908 6,609 Provision for loan losses 252 (86 ) 57 403 153 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,434 5,988 6,261 6,505 6,456 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges 119 124 119 122 132 Mortgage lending income 252 275 59 146 282 Steelhead finance income 1,224 1,291 1,465 1,555 1,896 BOLI Income 124 112 108 87 101 Other non-interest income 523 558 426 489 571 Total noninterest income 2,242 2,360 2,177 2,399 2,982 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 3,332 3,990 4,000 3,868 3,317 Occupancy & equipment expense 902 875 877 690 841 Advertising expense 118 121 119 113 118 Professional expenses 194 205 214 358 184 Data processing expense 322 317 321 446 262 Other operating expenses 706 614 674 676 730 Total noninterest expense 5,574 6,122 6,205 6,151 5,452 Income before taxes 2,102 2,226 2,233 2,753 3,986 Provision for income taxes 544 571 560 733 992 NET INCOME $ 1,558 $ 1,655 $ 1,673 $ 2,020 $ 2,994 Shares Outstanding End of Quarter 5,325,535 5,325,535 5,325,535 5,325,035 5,313,424 Average shares outstanding 5,325,535 5,325,368 5,317,065 5,317,065 5,312,025 Earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.38 $ 0.56 (Dollars in 000's) 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 Financial Highlights Total portfolio loans $ 511,374 $ 490,378 $ 488,025 $ 475,024 $ 447,725 Total deposits $ 642,000 $ 650,635 $ 673,678 $ 692,795 $ 738,581 Total assets $ 811,116 $ 812,881 $ 811,103 $ 803,294 $ 843,517 Net income $ 1,558 $ 1,655 $ 1,673 $ 2,020 $ 2,994 Steelhead Finance contribution, pre-tax $ 323 $ 450 $ 481 $ 454 $ 820 Mortgage contribution, pre-tax $ (162 ) $ (164 ) $ (259 ) $ (111 ) $ (17 ) Performance Ratios Return on average assets 0.76 % 0.82 % 0.83 % 0.98 % 1.38 % Return on average equity 8.53 % 9.06 % 9.48 % 12.34 % 17.41 % Net interest margin 3.07 % 3.22 % 3.49 % 3.74 % 3.40 % Yield on loans 5.48 % 5.46 % 5.36 % 5.34 % 5.15 % Cost of deposits 0.96 % 0.84 % 0.44 % 0.16 % 0.13 % Efficiency ratio 70.31 % 74.10 % 73.04 % 66.09 % 56.84 % Full-time equivalent employees 148 142 146 146 143 Capital Leverage ratio 11.36 % 11.15 % 10.98 % 10.92 % 10.10 % Community Bank Leverage Ratio 13.01 % 12.78 % 12.60 % 12.55 % 12.84 % Book value per share $ 13.40 $ 13.64 $ 13.81 $ 12.85 $ 12.24 Tangible book value per share $ 12.70 $ 12.93 $ 13.10 $ 12.13 $ 11.52 Asset Quality Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) $ 5,656 $ 5,424 $ 5,782 $ 4,873 $ 4,842 Nonperforming loans (NPLs) $ 427 $ 677 $ 1,280 $ 2,653 $ 1,684 Nonperforming assets (NPAs) $ 713 $ 963 $ 1,566 $ 2,939 $ 1,970 Classified assets(2) $ 5,800 $ 5,964 $ 6,984 $ 5,132 $ 1,843 ALLL as a percentage of net loans 1.11 % 1.10 % 1.18 % 1.02 % 1.08 % ALLL as a percentage of NPLs 1325 % 801 % 452 % 184 % 288 % Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.03 % 0.02 % Net NPLs as a percentage of total loans 0.08 % 0.14 % 0.27 % 0.56 % 0.38 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.09 % 0.12 % 0.19 % 0.37 % 0.23 % Classified Asset Ratio(3) 7.53 % 7.64 % 8.83 % 6.97 % 2.64 % Past due as a percentage of total loans 0.08 % 0.14 % 0.26 % 0.56 % 0.38 % End of period balances Total securities and short term deposits $ 216,673 $ 240,899 $ 242,871 $ 247,153 $ 302,303 Total loans, net of allowance $ 506,167 $ 486,817 $ 482,816 $ 470,462 $ 443,777 Total earning assets $ 728,496 $ 733,140 $ 731,195 $ 722,805 $ 750,922 Intangible Assets $ 3,766 $ 3,778 $ 3,790 $ 3,802 $ 3,815 Total assets $ 811,116 $ 812,881 $ 811,103 $ 803,294 $ 843,517 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 292,230 $ 291,981 $ 299,535 $ 322,809 $ 343,708 Total deposits $ 642,000 $ 650,635 $ 673,678 $ 692,795 $ 738,581 Average balances Total securities and short term deposits $ 241,049 $ 242,315 $ 245,101 $ 280,254 $ 324,448 Total loans, net of allowance $ 493,314 $ 489,624 $ 473,919 $ 452,921 $ 445,852 Total earning assets $ 734,363 $ 731,939 $ 719,020 $ 733,175 $ 770,301 Total assets $ 821,162 $ 811,697 $ 803,116 $ 828,608 $ 866,319 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 291,470 $ 293,331 $ 318,548 $ 338,418 $ 344,623 Total deposits $ 657,331 $ 675,579 $ 685,318 $ 722,840 $ 756,539

(1) Effective March 31, 2020, People's Bank of Commerce opted into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio and is no longer calculating risk based capital ratios. (2) Classified assets are defined as the sum of all loan-related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned. (3) Classified asset ratio is defined as the sum of all loan related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned, divided by bank Tier 1 capital, plus the allowance for loan losses.

