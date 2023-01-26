PBCO Financial Corporation Reports Q4 and 2022 Earnings

PBCO Financial Corporation (OTC PINK: PBCO), the holding company (Company) of People’s Bank of Commerce (Bank), announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 and for year-end 2022.

Highlights

Net income of $2.0 million in the quarter, or $0.38 per diluted share

Loan growth of $27.3 million in the quarter, an increase of 6.1% compared to Q3 2022

Net interest margin of 3.74%, an increase of 34 basis points compared to Q3 2022

Cost of deposits was 0.16%, an increase of 3 basis points compared to Q3 2022

Hired team of commercial bankers in Eugene, Oregon

Net income of $9.9 million for 2022 year-end, or $1.92 per diluted share

The Company reported net income of $2.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $3.0 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2021. Earnings for the full year 2022 were $9.9 million or $1.92 per share, down from $11.5 million or $2.33 per share for 2021. The reduction in earnings in 2022 is due to lower mortgage income of $1.7 million and absence of PPP fee revenue, which was $4.7 million in 2021, coupled with one-time income and expenses related to the merger with Willamette Community Bank in March 2021.

"Despite a challenging operating environment in 2022, the Company proved resilient with strong profitability in fourth quarter and full year 2022,” commented Ken Trautman, Chief Executive Officer. "Further, we continue to identify opportunities to grow the Bank and remain focused on serving our customers and delivering strong financial results for shareholders. We recently hired a team of commercial bankers to lead our expansion into Eugene, Oregon, and believe we are well positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities in this market.

Deposits decreased $45.8 million in the quarter, a 6.2% decline from the third quarter of 2022. Over the last twelve months, deposits decreased $71.4 million, a decline of 9.3%. "A core strength of the Bank is the deposit mix with non-interest bearing balances accounting for 47% of total deposits at year-end,” commented Joan Reukauf, Chief Operating Officer. "We maintained a low cost of deposits at 0.16% for the fourth quarter, but total deposit balances declined in the quarter as some customers sought higher yielding rates in alternative investments.”

Loans increased $27.3 million in the quarter, or 6.1% growth compared to the third quarter of 2022. "We saw higher loan growth in fourth quarter than prior quarters in the year, as we remain focused on quality loan production at attractive rates,” commented Julia Beattie, President. "The Bank had relatively muted loan growth in the first nine months of the year due to our decision to remain disciplined when loans were at historically low interest rates.”

The investment portfolio decreased $5.3 million or 2.2% from the fourth quarter of 2021. During the most recent quarter, investments decreased $10.2 million from the third quarter of 2022, or 4.2%, and the average life of the portfolio remained at 4.6 years as short-term investments matured and were not replaced. Securities income was $1.06 million during the quarter, a yield of 1.7%, versus $979 thousand or a yield of 1.5% for the third quarter of 2022.

Non-performing assets increased in Q4 as total loans past due or on non-accrual increased to 0.56%, as a percentage of total loans, versus 0.38% as of Q3 2022. "The Bank’s overall asset quality remains strong, but we did see an increase in non-performing assets for the quarter. This increase was due to a hospitality credit that has not fully recovered from the pandemic shutdown,” noted Bill Whalen, Chief Credit Officer. During the fourth quarter, the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL) increased by $348 thousand due to new loan growth as well as net charges offs of $56 thousand during the quarter. As of December 31, 2022, the ALLL was 1.09% of portfolio loans and the unallocated reserve stood at $839 thousand or 16.2% of the ALLL.

Fourth quarter 2022 non-interest income totaled $2.4 million, a decrease of $583 thousand from the third quarter of 2022. During Q4 2022, Steelhead Finance factoring revenue decreased $341 thousand, an 18.0% decrease from the prior quarter, while increasing $774 thousand year-over-year, or 11.6%. "A majority of revenue generated by Steelhead Finance comes from our factoring partnerships in the freight industry,” commented Bill Stewart, Steelhead Division President. "The spot market freight surge, which yielded record freight margins in 2021 and into 2022, came to an end in the fourth quarter of 2022 and has returned to a more normalized level as reflected in Q4 revenue,” added Stewart. Increased mortgage rates in 2022 led to a significant decrease in mortgage production, and consequently, mortgage income decreased $136 thousand, or 48.2%, from the third quarter of 2022 and decreased $1.7 million, or 54.9%, for full year compared to 2021. Additionally, the Bank had a non-recurring one-time bargain purchase gain of $1.7 million from its merger with Willamette Community Bank in March of 2021 that inflated non-interest income during 2021.

Non-interest expense totaled $6.2 million in the fourth quarter, up $699 thousand from the previous quarter. The primary reason for the increase in expense was attributed to salaries and personnel benefits due to an accrual adjustment. On an annual basis, salaries and benefits were up $1.2 million, a 9.1% increase over 2021. Advertising expense was down $1.0 million compared to prior year as the Bank made a one-time donation in 2021 to provide housing relief for the survivors of the 2020 Alameda Fire in Jackson County. In addition, the Bank incurred one-time merger related expenses of $2.5 million during 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, the Tier 1 Capital Ratio for PBCO Financial Corporation was 10.92% with total shareholder equity of $68.4 million. During the quarter, the Company was able to augment capital through earnings while assets also decreased due to lower deposit balances. The Tier 1 Capital Ratio for the Bank was 12.55% at quarter-end, down from 12.84% as of September 30, 2022. The Company had unrealized losses on its investment portfolio, net of taxes, of $22.7 million down from $23.6 million the prior quarter. "The Bank has a very strong capital position that continues to be well above the threshold to be considered well-capitalized, which was augmented by a successful sub debt offering in March of 2022 totaling $25 million,” commented Lindsey Trautman, Chief Financial Officer.

About PBCO Financial Corporation

PBCO Financial Corporation’s stock trades on the over-the-counter market under the symbol PBCO. Additional information about the Company is available in the investor section of the Company’s website at: www.peoplesbank.bank.

Founded in 1998, People’s Bank of Commerce is a full-service, commercial bank headquartered in Medford, Oregon with branches in Albany, Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass, Jacksonville, Klamath Falls, Lebanon, Medford, and Salem, with a loan production office in Eugene.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as People’s Bank or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe People’s Bank’s business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in 000's) 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 12/31/2021 BALANCE SHEET ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 5,514 $ 14,888 $ 14,800 $ 5,194 Federal funds sold - - - - Interest bearing deposits 10,869 55,770 69,980 77,643 Investment securities 236,284 246,533 244,842 241,564 Loans held for sale 628 894 1,333 1,408 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 475,024 447,725 447,823 457,224 Total Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 475,652 448,619 449,156 458,632 Allowance for loan losses (5,190 ) (4,842 ) (4,767 ) (4,376 ) Premises and equipment, net 27,888 27,286 27,657 27,304 Bank owned life insurance 14,179 14,090 13,956 13,759 Other Assets 38,098 41,173 42,081 39,877 Total assets $ 803,294 $ 843,517 $ 857,705 $ 859,597 LIABILITIES Deposits Demand - non-interest bearing $ 322,809 $ 343,708 $ 333,985 $ 350,424 Demand - interest bearing 108,972 111,184 101,743 113,154 Money market and savings 244,282 265,628 297,504 276,264 Time deposits of less than $250,000 12,626 13,878 15,429 21,140 Time deposits of more than $250,000 4,106 4,183 2,080 3,247 Total deposits $ 692,795 $ 738,581 $ 750,741 $ 764,229 Borrowed funds 34,449 31,604 31,690 7,437 Other liabilities 7,639 8,320 8,886 8,866 Total liabilities $ 734,883 $ 778,505 $ 791,317 $ 780,532 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, surplus & retained earnings $ 91,133 $ 88,660 $ 85,649 $ 80,805 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax (22,722 ) (23,648 ) (19,261 ) (1,740 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 68,411 $ 65,012 $ 66,388 $ 79,065 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 803,294 $ 843,517 $ 857,705 $ 859,597 **As a result of the PBCO Financial Corporation reorganization and merger effective February 28, 2022, the current and prior quarter financial discussion and summary balance sheet and income statement in this release reflect PBCO Financial Corporation on a consolidated basis, while the comparative prior period for fourth quarter 2021 reflects People’s Bank of Commerce results only. As the results of operations presented are substantially from the performance of People’s Bank of Commerce, management believes there is not a material difference related to disclosing the current and comparative results as presented.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in 000's) 4th Quarter

2022 3rd Quarter

2022 2nd Quarter

2022 4th Quarter

2021 INCOME STATEMENT INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 6,042 $ 5,744 $ 5,552 $ 5,974 Investments 1,057 979 903 724 Federal funds sold and due from banks 366 406 135 44 Total interest income 7,465 7,129 6,590 6,742 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 281 244 146 197 Borrowed funds 276 276 273 15 Total interest expense 557 520 419 212 NET INTEREST INCOME 6,908 6,609 6,171 6,530 Provision for loan losses 403 153 113 139 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,505 6,456 6,058 6,391 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges 122 132 120 117 Mortgage lending income 146 282 505 472 Steelhead finance income 1,555 1,896 1,984 1,984 Bargain purchase gain - - - (316 ) BOLI Income 87 101 95 72 Other non-interest income 489 571 540 585 Total noninterest income 2,399 2,982 3,244 2,914 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 3,868 3,317 3,914 3,416 Occupancy & equipment expense 690 841 898 924 Advertising expense 113 118 113 295 Professional expenses 358 184 192 213 Data processing expense 446 262 292 (197 ) Other operating expenses 676 730 650 699 Total noninterest expense 6,151 5,452 6,059 5,350 Income before taxes 2,753 3,986 3,243 3,955 Provision for income taxes 733 992 799 978 NET INCOME $ 2,020 $ 2,994 $ 2,444 $ 2,977 Shares Outstanding End of Quarter 5,325,035 5,313,424 5,308,066 5,310,072 Average shares outstanding* 5,317,065 5,312,025 5,308,066 5,299,917 Earnings per share $ 0.38 $ 0.56 $ 0.46 $ 0.56 *Adjusted for stock dividend 11/10/22

(Dollars in 000's) 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 12/31/2021 Financial Highlights Total loans $ 475,652 $ 448,619 $ 449,156 $ 458,632 Total deposits $ 692,795 $ 738,581 $ 750,741 $ 764,229 Total assets $ 803,294 $ 843,517 $ 857,705 $ 859,597 Net income $ 2,020 $ 2,994 $ 2,444 $ 2,977 Steelhead Finance contribution, pre-tax $ 454 $ 820 $ 961 $ 1,116 Mortgage contribution, pre-tax $ (111 ) $ (17 ) $ 107 $ (8 ) Performance Ratios Return on average assets 0.98 % 1.38 % 1.11 % 1.40 % Return on average equity 12.34 % 17.41 % 14.23 % 15.32 % Net interest margin 3.74 % 3.40 % 3.14 % 3.46 % Yield on loans 5.34 % 5.15 % 4.98 % 5.15 % Cost of deposits 0.16 % 0.13 % 0.08 % 0.10 % Efficiency ratio 66.09 % 56.84 % 64.35 % 56.65 % Full-time equivalent employees 146 143 148 140 Capital Leverage ratio 10.92 % 10.10 % 9.58 % 8.99 % Bank Leverage Ratio 12.55 % 12.84 % 12.71 % 8.99 % Book value per share $ 12.85 $ 12.24 $ 12.51 $ 14.89 Tangible book value per share $ 12.13 $ 11.52 $ 11.79 $ 14.16 Asset Quality Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) $ 5,190 $ 4,842 $ 5,782 $ 4,376 Nonperforming loans (NPLs) $ 2,653 $ 1,684 $ 1,001 $ 703 Nonperforming assets (NPAs) $ 2,939 $ 1,970 $ 1,287 $ 1,245 Classified assets(2) $ 5,132 $ 1,843 $ 1,851 $ 2,949 ALLL as a percentage of net loans 1.09 % 1.08 % 1.29 % 0.95 % ALLL as a percentage of NPLs 196 % 288 % 578 % 622 % Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.00 % -0.15 % Net NPLs as a percentage of total loans 0.56 % 0.38 % 0.23 % 0.15 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.37 % 0.23 % 0.15 % 0.14 % Classified Asset Ratio(3) 6.97 % 2.64 % 2.60 % 3.53 % Past due as a percentage of total loans 0.56 % 0.38 % 0.22 % 0.15 % End of period balances Total securities and short term deposits $ 247,153 $ 302,303 $ 314,822 $ 319,207 Total loans, net of allowance $ 470,462 $ 443,777 $ 444,389 $ 454,256 Total earning assets $ 722,805 $ 750,922 $ 763,978 $ 777,839 Intangible Assets $ 3,802 $ 3,815 $ 3,828 $ 3,854 Total assets $ 803,294 $ 843,517 $ 857,705 $ 859,597 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 322,809 $ 343,708 $ 333,985 $ 350,424 Total deposits $ 692,795 $ 738,581 $ 750,741 $ 764,229 Average balances Total securities and short term deposits $ 280,254 $ 324,448 $ 336,810 $ 301,297 Total loans, net of allowance $ 452,921 $ 445,852 $ 445,529 $ 449,826 Total earning assets $ 733,175 $ 770,301 $ 782,340 $ 751,123 Total assets $ 828,608 $ 866,319 $ 880,100 $ 848,239 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 338,418 $ 344,623 $ 342,067 $ 356,832 Total deposits $ 722,840 $ 756,539 $ 770,019 $ 752,255

(1) Effective March 31, 2020, People's Bank of Commerce opted into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio and is no longer calculating risk based capital ratios. (2) Classified assets are defined as the sum of all loan-related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned. (3) Classified asset ratio is defined as the sum of all loan related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned, divided by bank Tier 1 capital, plus the allowance for loan losses.

