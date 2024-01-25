PBCO Financial Corporation Reports Q4 and 2023 Earnings

PBCO Financial Corporation (OTCPK: "PBCO”), the holding company (Company) of People’s Bank of Commerce (Bank), today reported a loss of $3.90 million and earnings per diluted share of -$0.73 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to earnings of $1.56 million and $0.29 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the full year, the Company posted net income of $0.99 million or $0.19 per diluted share compared to $9.86 million for 2022 or $1.92 per diluted share.

Highlights

Net interest margin increased to 3.19%, compared to 3.07% in the prior quarter

Tangible book value per share increased to $13.86, compared to $12.70 in the prior quarter

Loan portfolio increased by 8.8% compared to year-end 2022

Recognized pre-tax loss of $6.8 million on sale of $49.4 million of investment securities

Exited residential mortgage lending

The Company made two notable, strategic business decisions in the fourth quarter of 2023. The first initiative was the closure of the residential lending division as of November 1, 2023, due to industry trends and the challenging outlook for residential loan demand in 2024 and beyond. The closure resulted in one-time expenses of $340 thousand. The second was the sale of $49.4 million of investment securities at a pre-tax loss of $6.8 million. "These decisions were made to improve the Company’s future profitability and strengthen our balance sheet. We were able to execute both of these initiatives due to our strong capital position,” commented Julia Beattie, President & CEO.

Excluding the loss on sale of securities and one-time cost from exiting the mortgage business, net income was $1.4 million, or $0.27 per diluted share in fourth quarter of 2023, and $6.3 million, or $1.18 per share for the year ended December 31, 2023.

"We remain focused on maintaining our core deposit franchise and strong credit culture, while serving our communities and supporting our clients,” added Beattie. Credit quality remained strong with non-performing assets slightly higher at 0.12% of total assets, versus 0.09% in the third quarter 2023, but still low compared to the company’s historical performance.

The investment portfolio decreased 23.3% to $154.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 from $200.9 million at the end of the third quarter 2023. The decrease was driven primarily by the sale of $49.4 million in investments during the quarter. The average life of the portfolio was 4.2 years at the end of the fourth quarter, versus 4.5 years at the prior quarter-end. Securities income was $0.77 million during the quarter, a yield of 1.67%, versus $0.88 million, and a yield of 1.66% for the third quarter of 2023. As of December 31, 2023, the net after tax unrealized loss on the investment portfolio decreased to $13.8 million versus $24.1 million as of September 30, 2023. The improvement was partly due to the loss recognized with the sale of investments in December, but also improved due to the decrease in market rates at year-end. Highly rated government agency and government sponsored agency investments comprise 95.9% of the investment portfolio with the balance of approximately 2.9% held in municipal investments and 1.2% held in corporate sub-debt issued by community banks. As of the fourth quarter 2023, liquid assets to total assets were 13.6%, including the market value of the investment portfolio less pledged investments.

Deposits decreased $12.2 million during the quarter, a 1.9% decline from the third quarter of 2023. For the year, deposits decreased $63.0 million, a 9.1% decrease from 2022. "The pace of deposit runoff slowed substantially during the 2nd half of the year,” commented Beattie.

Fourth quarter 2023 non-interest income totaled $2.3 million, an increase of $36 thousand from the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily attributed to a large prepayment penalty of $174 thousand collected on an early loan payoff. Steelhead revenue was down $32 thousand from the prior quarter, a 2.6% decrease. "While still a strong revenue source, our factoring division has experienced the effects of a negative year-over-year trend in the transportation industry,” noted Beattie. Mortgage revenue was down $69 thousand in the quarter with the closure of the Division effective November 1st. For the year, non-interest income was $9.1 million, a decrease of $2.8 million, or 23.8% from 2022. Steelhead revenue was $5.2 million, a decrease of $2.3 million from 2022, or a 30.5% reduction. Mortgage revenue was $769 thousand for the year, down $639 thousand from 2022, or a 45.4% decrease from prior year.

Non-interest expenses totaled $12.9 million in the fourth quarter, up $7.3 million from the previous quarter. Of the increase, $6.8 million represents the loss on sale of investments and $340 thousand was related to the exit of residential mortgage lending. This one-time expense is reflected in both salaries and employee benefits for severance expenses, as well as data processing expense for contract terminations. The bank also wrote off $80 thousand on ORE to current estimated market value. On an annual basis, non-interest expense was $30.9 million, an increase of $7.2 million over 2022, or a 30.4% increase, directly correlated to the loss on sale of investments incurred in fourth quarter.

As of December 31, 2023, the Tier 1 Capital Ratio for PBCO Financial Corporation was 11.54% with total shareholder equity of $77.6 million, versus a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.36% and total shareholder equity of $71.4 million as of September 30, 2023. The reduction in core capital during the quarter is directly attributed to the quarterly loss as the bank repositioned its balance sheet. The Tier 1 Capital Ratio for the Bank was 13.39% at year-end, up from 13.01% as of September 30, 2023. Tangible Capital was $73.8 million, or 9.73% as of December 31, 2023, versus third quarter of 2023 at $67.6 million or 8.34%, which improved due to lower market rates.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in 000's) 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 BALANCE SHEET ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 6,926 $ 4,502 $ 6,021 $ 5,097 $ 5,514 Federal funds sold - - - - - Interest bearing deposits 13,127 15,732 20,469 8,224 10,869 Investment securities 154,228 200,941 220,430 234,647 236,284 Loans held for sale - 449 1,863 299 628 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 516,697 511,374 490,378 488,025 475,024 Total Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 516,697 511,823 492,241 488,324 475,652 Allowance for loan losses (5,863 ) (5,656 ) (5,424 ) (5,508 ) (5,190 ) Premises and equipment, net 30,001 30,334 27,352 27,659 27,888 Bank owned life insurance 16,637 16,479 16,322 16,210 14,179 Other Assets 31,524 36,961 35,470 36,450 38,098 Total assets $ 763,277 $ 811,116 $ 812,881 $ 811,103 $ 803,294 LIABILITIES Deposits Demand - non-interest bearing $ 272,945 $ 292,230 $ 291,981 $ 299,535 $ 322,809 Demand - interest bearing 142,043 131,603 115,844 123,494 108,972 Money market and savings 186,875 187,952 213,715 222,834 244,282 Time deposits of less than $250,000 16,771 20,530 21,017 19,579 12,626 Time deposits of more than $250,000 11,147 9,685 8,078 8,236 4,106 Total deposits $ 629,781 $ 642,000 $ 650,635 $ 673,678 $ 692,795 Borrowed funds 49,756 86,190 79,276 54,860 34,449 Other liabilities 6,151 11,545 10,349 9,013 7,639 Total liabilities $ 685,688 $ 739,735 $ 740,260 $ 737,551 $ 734,883 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, surplus & retained earnings $ 91,399 $ 95,516 $ 93,959 $ 92,433 $ 91,133 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax (13,810 ) (24,135 ) (21,338 ) (18,881 ) (22,722 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 77,589 $ 71,381 $ 72,621 $ 73,552 $ 68,411 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 763,277 $ 811,116 $ 812,881 $ 811,103 $ 803,294

Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in 000's) 4th Quarter

2023 3rd Quarter

2023 2nd Quarter

2023 1st Quarter

2023 4th Quarter

2022 INCOME STATEMENT INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 7,399 $ 7,071 $ 6,757 $ 6,350 $ 6,042 Investments 766 880 970 1,035 1,057 Federal funds sold and due from banks 195 312 113 61 366 Total interest income 8,360 8,263 7,840 7,446 7,465 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,885 1,580 1,418 746 281 Borrowed funds 794 997 520 382 276 Total interest expense 2,679 2,577 1,938 1,128 557 NET INTEREST INCOME 5,681 5,686 5,902 6,318 6,908 Provision for loan losses 286 252 (86 ) 57 403 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,395 5,434 5,988 6,261 6,505 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges 115 119 124 119 122 Mortgage lending income 183 252 275 59 146 Steelhead finance income 1,192 1,224 1,291 1,465 1,555 BOLI Income 155 124 112 108 87 Other non-interest income 633 523 558 426 489 Total noninterest income 2,278 2,242 2,360 2,177 2,399 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 3,804 3,332 3,990 4,000 3,868 Occupancy & equipment expense 899 902 875 877 690 Advertising expense 115 118 121 119 113 Professional expenses 206 194 205 214 358 Data processing expense 355 322 317 321 446 Loss on sale of investments 6,814 - - - - Other operating expenses 724 706 614 674 676 Total noninterest expense 12,917 5,574 6,122 6,205 6,151 Income before taxes (5,244 ) 2,102 2,226 2,233 2,753 Provision for income taxes (1,338 ) 544 571 560 733 NET INCOME $ (3,906 ) $ 1,558 $ 1,655 $ 1,673 $ 2,020 Shares Outstanding End of Quarter 5,327,035 5,325,535 5,325,535 5,325,535 5,325,035 Average shares outstanding* 5,326,035 5,325,535 5,325,368 5,317,065 5,317,065 Earnings per share $ (0.73 ) $ 0.29 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.38

(Dollars in 000's) 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Financial Highlights Total portfolio loans $ 516,697 $ 511,374 $ 490,378 $ 488,025 $ 475,024 Total deposits $ 629,781 $ 642,000 $ 650,635 $ 673,678 $ 692,795 Total assets $ 763,277 $ 811,116 $ 812,881 $ 811,103 $ 803,294 Net income $ (3,906 ) $ 1,558 $ 1,655 $ 1,673 $ 2,020 Steelhead Finance contribution, pre-tax $ 205 $ 323 $ 450 $ 481 $ 454 Mortgage contribution, pre-tax $ (476 ) $ (162 ) $ (164 ) $ (259 ) $ (111 ) Performance Ratios Return on average assets -1.97 % 0.76 % 0.82 % 0.83 % 0.98 % Return on average equity -22.02 % 8.53 % 9.06 % 9.48 % 12.34 % Net interest margin 3.19 % 3.07 % 3.22 % 3.49 % 3.74 % Yield on loans 5.68 % 5.55 % 5.46 % 5.36 % 5.34 % Cost of deposits 1.16 % 0.96 % 0.84 % 0.44 % 0.16 % Efficiency ratio 162.29 % 70.31 % 74.10 % 73.04 % 66.09 % Efficiency ratio excluding non-recurring expenses 72.40 % 70.31 % 74.10 % 73.04 % 66.09 % Full-time equivalent employees 132 148 142 146 146 Capital Leverage ratio 11.54 % 11.36 % 11.15 % 10.98 % 10.92 % Community Bank Leverage Ratio 13.39 % 13.01 % 12.78 % 12.60 % 12.55 % Book value per share $ 14.57 $ 13.40 $ 13.64 $ 13.81 $ 12.85 Tangible book value per share $ 13.86 $ 12.70 $ 12.93 $ 13.10 $ 12.13 Asset Quality Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) $ 5,863 $ 5,656 $ 5,782 $ 4,873 $ 5,190 Nonperforming loans (NPLs) $ 733 $ 427 $ 677 $ 1,280 $ 2,653 Nonperforming assets (NPAs) $ 939 $ 713 $ 963 $ 1,566 $ 2,939 Classified assets(2) $ 6,549 $ 5,800 $ 5,964 $ 6,984 $ 5,132 ALLL as a percentage of net loans 1.13 % 1.11 % 1.17 % 1.00 % 1.09 % ALLL as a percentage of NPLs 800 % 1325 % 854 % 381 % 196 % Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.03 % Net NPLs as a percentage of total loans 0.14 % 0.08 % 0.14 % 0.27 % 0.56 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.12 % 0.09 % 0.12 % 0.19 % 0.37 % Classified Asset Ratio(3) 7.85 % 7.53 % 7.64 % 8.83 % 6.97 % Past due as a percentage of total loans 0.14 % 0.08 % 0.14 % 0.26 % 0.56 % End of period balances Total securities and short term deposits $ 167,355 $ 216,673 $ 240,899 $ 242,871 $ 247,153 Total loans, net of allowance $ 510,834 $ 506,167 $ 486,817 $ 482,816 $ 470,462 Total earning assets $ 684,052 $ 728,496 $ 733,140 $ 731,195 $ 722,805 Intangible Assets $ 3,753 $ 3,766 $ 3,778 $ 3,790 $ 3,802 Total assets $ 763,277 $ 811,116 $ 812,881 $ 811,103 $ 803,294 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 272,945 $ 292,230 $ 291,981 $ 299,535 $ 322,809 Total deposits $ 629,781 $ 642,000 $ 650,635 $ 673,678 $ 692,795 Average balances Total securities and short term deposits $ 201,788 $ 241,049 $ 242,315 $ 245,101 $ 280,254 Total loans, net of allowance $ 504,002 $ 493,314 $ 489,624 $ 473,919 $ 452,921 Total earning assets $ 705,790 $ 734,363 $ 731,939 $ 719,020 $ 733,175 Total assets $ 794,196 $ 821,162 $ 811,697 $ 803,116 $ 828,608 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 273,413 $ 291,470 $ 293,331 $ 318,548 $ 338,418 Total deposits $ 643,015 $ 657,331 $ 675,579 $ 685,318 $ 722,840 (1) Effective March 31, 2020, People's Bank of Commerce opted into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio and is no longer calculating risk based capital ratios. (2) Classified assets are defined as the sum of all loan-related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned. (3) Classified asset ratio is defined as the sum of all loan related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned, divided by bank Tier 1 capital, plus the allowance for loan losses.

