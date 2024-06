PBCO Reports Erb Accepts Role of Chief Operating Officer

PBCO Financial Corporation (OTCPK: "PBCO”), the holding company (Company) of People’s Bank of Commerce (Bank), today reported that Steve Erb has accepted the role of Chief Operating Officer, effective June 14, 2024. Joan Reukauf, the current Chief Operating Officer, is leaving to pursue a new opportunity related to the banking industry in education. "The Company is fortunate to retain Mr. Erb as Chief Operating Officer as Ms. Reukauf transitions to her new role outside the organization,” reported Julia Beattie, President & CEO.

