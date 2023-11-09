09.11.2023 14:00:06

PDMR dealings

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T)
PDMR dealings

09-Nov-2023 / 13:00 GMT/BST

GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED

(Registered in Guernsey)

(Registration number: 68739)

LSE share code: GR1T

SEM share code (dual currency trading): DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000(MUR)

ISIN: GG00BMDHST63

LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05

(“Grit” or the “Companyand, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

 

 

 

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH DIRECTOR/PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

 

 

The board of Directors (the “Board”) of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, a leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with high quality multinational tenants, has been notified that on Thursday, 9 November 2023, Mr. David Love, who is an independent non-executive director of Grit, acquired 52,493 ordinary shares of no par value in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of GBP0.1524 per ordinary share.

 

Following the purchase, Mr. Love now holds 149,972 Ordinary Shares representing 0.03% of the Company's issued share capital.

 

Mr. David Love is a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR").

 

The Notification of Transaction Form provided in accordance with the requirements of the MAR in relation to the transaction listed above is set out below.

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a.

Name

David Love

2

Reason for notification

a.

Position/Status

Independent Non-Executive Director

b.

Initial notification/

Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED

b.

LEI

21380084LCGHJRS8CN05

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
 

Identification Code

Ordinary Shares of No Par Value

 

 

 

GG00BMDHST63

b.

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Total

GBP0.1524

52,493

GBP8,009.88

 

d.

Aggregated information:

  Aggregated Volume

  Price

 

52,493
GBP0.1524

e.

Date of the transaction

9 November 2023

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

 

By Order of the Board

 

9 November 2023

 

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited

 

Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer

+230 269 7090

Darren Veenhuis, Investor Relations

+44 779 512 3402

 

 

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited – UK Financial Adviser

 

 

William Marle/Teddy Whiley (Corporate Finance)

+44 20 7220 5000

Mark Whitfeld/Pauline Tribe (Sales)

+44 20 3772 4697

Monica Tepes (Research)

+44 20 3772 4698

 

 

Perigeum Capital Ltd – SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor

 

Shamin A. Sookia

+230 402 0894

Kesaven Moothoosamy

+230 402 0898

 

 

Capital Markets Brokers Ltd – Mauritian Sponsoring Broker

 

Elodie Lan Hun Kuen

+230 402 0280


 

NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African woman led real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

 

The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth.

 

The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a dual currency trading secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR)).

 

Further information on the Company is available at http://grit.group.

Directors: Peter Todd (Chairman), Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer)*, Leon van de Moortele (Chief Financial Officer)*, David Love+, Sir Samuel Esson Jonah+, Catherine McIlraith+, Jonathan Crichton+, Cross Kgosidiile and Lynette Finlay+.

(* Executive Director) (+ independent Non-Executive Director)

Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited

Registered address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP

Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Intercontinental Secretarial Services Limited

UK Transfer secretary: Link Market Services Limited 

SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd

Mauritian sponsoring broker: Capital Markets Brokers Ltd

 

 

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules, SEM Listing Rules 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GG00BMDHST63
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: GR1T
LEI Code: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05
Sequence No.: 283935
EQS News ID: 1769837

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1769837&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten