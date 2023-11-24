PDMR trades

|
Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T)
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH DIRECTOR/PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
The board of Directors (the “Board”) of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited has been notified that Mr. Leon van de Moortele, the Chief Financial Officer and an Executive Director of Grit, acquired 46,000 ordinary shares of no-par value in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of GBP0.17 per ordinary share, through Cuckoos Nest Trust.
Mr. van de Moortele is a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") and Cuckoos Nest Trust is regarded as a Person Closely Associated (“PCA”) with a PDMR..
Following the purchase, Mr. van de Moortele holds 2,136,452 Ordinary Shares representing 0.43% of the Company's issued share capital.
The Notification of Transaction Form provided in accordance with the requirements of the MAR in relation to the transaction listed above is set out below.
By Order of the Board
24 November 2023
Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African woman led real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.
The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth.
The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a dual currency trading secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR)).
Further information on the Company is available at http://grit.group.
Directors: Peter Todd (Chairman), Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer)*, Leon van de Moortele (Chief Financial Officer)*, David Love+, Sir Samuel Esson Jonah+, Catherine McIlraith+, Jonathan Crichton+, Cross Kgosidiile and Lynette Finlay+.
(* Executive Director) (+ independent Non-Executive Director)
Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited
Registered address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP
Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Intercontinental Secretarial Services Limited
UK Transfer secretary: Link Market Services Limited
SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd
Mauritian sponsoring broker: Capital Markets Brokers Ltd
This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules, SEM Listing Rules 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.
|
