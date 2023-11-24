PDMR trades

24.11.2023 08:00:04

GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED

(Registered in Guernsey)

(Registration number: 68739)

LSE share code: GR1T

SEM share code (dual currency trading): DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000(MUR)

ISIN: GG00BMDHST63

LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05

(“Grit” or the “Companyand, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

 

 

 

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH DIRECTOR/PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

 

 

The board of Directors (the “Board”) of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited has been notified that Mr. Leon van de Moortele, the Chief Financial Officer and an Executive Director of Grit, acquired 46,000 ordinary shares of no-par value in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of GBP0.17 per ordinary share, through Cuckoos Nest Trust.

 

Mr. van de Moortele is a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") and Cuckoos Nest Trust is regarded as a Person Closely Associated (“PCA”) with a PDMR..

 

Following the purchase, Mr. van de Moortele holds 2,136,452 Ordinary Shares representing 0.43% of the Company's issued share capital.

 

The Notification of Transaction Form provided in accordance with the requirements of the MAR in relation to the transaction listed above is set out below.

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a.

Name of PDMR

Mr. Leon van de Moortele 

b.

Name of PCA

Cuckoos Nest Trust

c.

Relationship of PDMR to PCA

Settlor

2

Reason for notification

a.

Position/Status

Executive Director

b.

Initial notification/

Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED

b.

LEI

21380084LCGHJRS8CN05

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
 

Identification Code

Ordinary Shares of No Par Value

 

 

 

GG00BMDHST63

b.

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Total

GBP0.17

46,000

GBP7,820

 

d.

Aggregated information:

  Aggregated Volume

  Price

 

46,000
GBP0.17

e.

Date of the transaction

23 November 2023

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

 

By Order of the Board

 

24 November 2023

 

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited

 

Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer

+230 269 7090

Darren Veenhuis, Investor Relations

+44 779 512 3402

 

 

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited – UK Financial Adviser

 

 

William Marle/Teddy Whiley (Corporate Finance)

+44 20 7220 5000

Mark Whitfeld/Pauline Tribe (Sales)

+44 20 3772 4697

Monica Tepes (Research)

+44 20 3772 4698

 

 

Perigeum Capital Ltd – SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor

 

Shamin A. Sookia

+230 402 0894

Kesaven Moothoosamy

+230 402 0898

 

 

Capital Markets Brokers Ltd – Mauritian Sponsoring Broker

 

Elodie Lan Hun Kuen

+230 402 0280


 

NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African woman led real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

 

The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth.

 

The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a dual currency trading secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR)).

 

Further information on the Company is available at http://grit.group.

Directors: Peter Todd (Chairman), Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer)*, Leon van de Moortele (Chief Financial Officer)*, David Love+, Sir Samuel Esson Jonah+, Catherine McIlraith+, Jonathan Crichton+, Cross Kgosidiile and Lynette Finlay+.

(* Executive Director) (+ independent Non-Executive Director)

Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited

Registered address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP

Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Intercontinental Secretarial Services Limited

UK Transfer secretary: Link Market Services Limited 

SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd

Mauritian sponsoring broker: Capital Markets Brokers Ltd

 

 

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules, SEM Listing Rules 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

 

 

 


