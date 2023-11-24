PDMR trades

GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED (Registered in Guernsey) (Registration number: 68739) LSE share code: GR1T SEM share code (dual currency trading): DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000(MUR) ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 (“Grit” or the “Company” and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH DIRECTOR/PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

The board of Directors (the “Board”) of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited has been notified that Mr. Leon van de Moortele, the Chief Financial Officer and an Executive Director of Grit, acquired 46,000 ordinary shares of no-par value in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of GBP0.17 per ordinary share, through Cuckoos Nest Trust.

Mr. van de Moortele is a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") and Cuckoos Nest Trust is regarded as a Person Closely Associated (“PCA”) with a PDMR..

Following the purchase, Mr. van de Moortele holds 2,136,452 Ordinary Shares representing 0.43% of the Company's issued share capital.

The Notification of Transaction Form provided in accordance with the requirements of the MAR in relation to the transaction listed above is set out below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a. Name of PDMR Mr. Leon van de Moortele b. Name of PCA Cuckoos Nest Trust c. Relationship of PDMR to PCA Settlor 2 Reason for notification a. Position/Status Executive Director b. Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED b. LEI 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code Ordinary Shares of No Par Value GG00BMDHST63 b. Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Total GBP0.17 46,000 GBP7,820 d. Aggregated information: • Aggregated Volume • Price 46,000

GBP0.17 e. Date of the transaction 23 November 2023 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

By Order of the Board

24 November 2023

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer Darren Veenhuis, Investor Relations Cavendish Capital Markets Limited – UK Financial Adviser Perigeum Capital Ltd – SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor Capital Markets Brokers Ltd – Mauritian Sponsoring Broker





NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African woman led real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth.

The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a dual currency trading secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR)).

Further information on the Company is available at http://grit.group.

Directors: Peter Todd (Chairman), Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer)*, Leon van de Moortele (Chief Financial Officer)*, David Love+, Sir Samuel Esson Jonah+, Catherine McIlraith+, Jonathan Crichton+, Cross Kgosidiile and Lynette Finlay+.

(* Executive Director) (+ independent Non-Executive Director)

