Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Q3 FFO Down

(RTTNews) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) reported that its third quarter funds from operations available to common share and unit holders were $65.97 million or $0.54 per share down from $80.75 million or $0.61 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted funds from operations per share declined to $0.61 from $0.66 prior year.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter was $68.13 million or $0.57 per share compared to net income of $13.72 million or $0.10 per share in the prior year.

Total revenues for the quarter declined to $395.80 million from $416.69 million in the prior year.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted funds from operations to be $0.09 to $0.14 per share and net loss of $48.3 million to $42.3 million.

