Rentrak Aktie

Rentrak für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 886047 / ISIN: US7601741025

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.05.2026 15:20:09

Peloton Interactive Appoints Siddharth Thacker As CFO

(RTTNews) - Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON), a provider of fitness and wellness products and services, announced Tuesday the appointment of Siddharth Thacker as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 22.

Thacker will oversee the company's global finance organization and corporate strategy.

Thacker joins Peloton from Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT), where he served as CFO for three years.

Peloton said Thacker will support the company's plans to drive sustainable and profitable revenue growth.

The company said that Thacker will report to Chief Executive Officer Peter Stern and will be based at the company's New York headquarters.

Thacker will take over from interim Chief Financial Officer Saqib Baig, who will remain chief accounting officer.

On February 5, the company announced on February 5 that Chief Financial Officer Liz Coddington would leave the company to pursue an opportunity outside the industry.

Coddington remained with the company through March, after which Chief Accounting Officer Saqib Baig served as interim chief financial officer.

In the pre-market trading, Peloton Interactive is 0.17% lesser at $5.70 on the Nasdaq.

In the pre-market trading, Rent the Runway is 0.55% higher at $3.6800 on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rentrak Corp.

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Rentrak Corp.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21:39 Umbau bei Greenlight Capital: David Einhorn baut Warner Bros. Discovery ab und steigt kräftig bei Peloton ein
25.05.26 NVIDIA-Depot im Fokus: Diese US-Aktien hielt der Chipgigant im 1. Quartal 2026
24.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 21
24.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 21: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
23.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Angriff im Iran trotz Waffenruhe: ATX und DAX gehen leichter aus dem Handel -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten am Dienstag abwärts. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich mit unterschiedlichen Tendenzen. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Dienstag mehrheitlich tiefer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen