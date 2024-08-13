13.08.2024 13:19:44

Penumbra Board Approves Share Repurchase Authorization; Enters ASR To Repurchase $100 Mln Of Stock

(RTTNews) - Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) announced that its Board approved a share repurchase authorization in the amount of up to $200 million. The repurchase authorization expires on July 31, 2025.

Under the authorization, Penumbra entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association on August 12, 2024 to repurchase $100 million of Penumbra's common stock. Under the ASR, Penumbra will make an initial payment of $100 million to the dealer and will receive an initial delivery of approximately 474,000 shares of Penumbra's common stock.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbucht Gewinne. Die asiatischen Märkte zeigten sich am Mittwoch uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen