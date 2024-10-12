|
12.10.2024 13:15:00
PepsiCo Just Cut Guidance. 4 Considerations for Investors Looking at the Stock
PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) shares have traded in a tight range this year, and there was a muted investor reaction after the company reported its third-quarter results and lowered guidance. Given investors' non-reaction to the disappointing news, you may wonder if now is the time to buy the stock.Let's look at four things investors should consider before jumping in and buying PepsiCo stock.Overall, PepsiCo's Q3 results were mixed. Revenue slipped 0.6% year over year to $23.32 billion and was up 1.3% on an organic basis, which removes currency and any acquisitions and divestitures. That fell just short of analyst expectations calling for revenue of $23.76 billion. Adjusted earnings, meanwhile, rose 5% year over year to $2.31. That came in ahead of the $2.29 analyst consensus. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
