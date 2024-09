PepsiCo Stock Is On Sale: Here's Why You Should Consider Adding It to Your Portfolio Now

The stock for great companies doesn't fall into the discount bin all that often. It is usually a good deal if you simply get a fair price, which is what looks to be the case with PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) today.Although the price is "only" down around 9% from its 2023 highs (just above "correction" territory), the dividend yield and valuation metrics here suggest now is a good time to add the stock to your portfolio.The PepsiCo name is clearly associated with the soda brand Pepsi, one of the largest and best-known beverage labels on the planet. Soda is, indeed, a big part of PepsiCo 's business, but it is only one part. The company's beverage activities span a wide gamut, including sports drinks, teas, and even protein drinks. And that doesn't even touch on the full scale of the $230 billion market cap company's portfolio.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool