Performance Food Group Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Performance Food Group (PFGC) released earnings for first quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $93.60 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $108.00 million, or $0.69 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Performance Food Group reported adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $17.076 billion from $15.416 billion last year.
Performance Food Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $93.60 Mln. vs. $108.00 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.60 vs. $0.69 last year. -Revenue: $17.076 Bln vs. $15.416 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $16.4 Bln-$16.7 Bln.
For the FY26, The company expects net sales to be in a range of approximately $67.5 billion to $68.5 billion compared to the prior expectation of a $67 billion to $68 billion range.
Analysen zu Performance Food Group Comehr Analysen
