Perion Network Announces Conference Participation in August-September 2024

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: PERI), a technology leader in connecting advertisers to consumers across all major digital channels, announced today that it will participate in the following conferences:

Oppenheimer's 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 12 (Virtual)

on August 12 (Virtual) Lake Street BIG8 Investor Conference on September 12 in New York

At each of these events, management will host one-on-one meetings with investors. To schedule a meeting with the Company, please contact your representative at Oppenheimer and Lake Street.

The company will also participate in a fireside chat on August 12 at 9:55am Eastern Time. A live webcast will be available on the company’s website and can be accessed by the following link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer37/peri/2786400

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion connects advertisers with consumers through technology across all major digital channels. Our cross-channel creative and technological strategies enable brands to maintain a powerful presence across the entire consumer journey, online and offline. Perion is dedicated to building an advertiser-centric universe, providing significant benefits to brands and publishers.

