09.07.2024 13:47:00
Perion Network to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on July 31, 2024
Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: PERI), connecting advertisers with consumers through technology across all major digital channels, announced today it plans to release second quarter 2024 results prior to the opening of the financial markets on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Tal Jacobson, CEO, and Maoz Sigron, CFO, will host a conference call to discuss the results on that day at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Earning Call details
- Registration link: https://incommconferencing.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uv06LiiDSmio6bBBpvveig
- Toll Free: 877-407-0779
- Toll/International: +1 201-389-0914
A replay of the call and a transcript will be available within approximately 24 hours of the live event on the investors section of Perion’s website at www.perion.com/investors.
About Perion Network Ltd.
Perion connects advertisers with consumers through technology across all major digital channels. Our cross-channel creative and technological strategies enable brands to maintain a powerful presence across the entire consumer journey, online and offline. Perion is dedicated to building an advertiser-centric universe, providing significant benefits to brands and publishers.
For more information, visit Perion's website at www.perion.com
