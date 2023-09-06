Perion’s AI-Based SORT® Wins Digiday Technology Award for Mercedes-Benz USA Digital Campaign Success

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: PERI), a global technology company whose synergistic solutions serve all major digital advertising channels - including search, display, social, video and CTV - announced today that its AI-based proprietary technology, SORT®, won the 'Best Cookieless Identification Technology' category at the 2023 Digiday Technology Awards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230906985038/en/

Perion’s SORT® Wins Digiday Technology Award (Graphic: Business Wire)

The award recognizes the dramatic and measurable success of the digital campaign Perion created for Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA), utilizing SORT® for driving interest in MBUSA’s CPO vehicles, while achieving high standards of privacy.

"We built SORT® using innovative AI technology to deliver performance while safeguarding user privacy,” said Tal Jacobson, CEO of Perion. "This prestigious recognition by Digiday is a testament to the effectiveness and uniqueness of our breakthrough technological approach to effectively address the needs of brands, agencies, and consumers through technology.”

Campaign Highlights:

The campaign’s objective was to communicate MBUSA’s sales event and to reinforce the quality of their certified pre-owned vehicles by raising awareness and generating interest among current and prospective owners.

Perion’s Advertising Solutions division, Undertone, partnered with Mercedes-Benz USA and Merkley & Partners on rigorous A/B testing, where SORT® impressively outperformed third-party cookies and contextual targeting CTRs by over 50%.

SORT® also drove a remarkable 70% spike in brand interactions, a critical metric.

The Digiday Technology Awards is one of the most prestigious recognitions in the industry, celebrating the very best in technological innovation. Each year, top-tier companies from across the globe apply to win, showcasing their groundbreaking solutions and advancements. Other honorees in different categories include Disney, Virgin Media, New York Times Advertising, and more.

For a deep dive into Perion SORT®, please visit https://www.perion.com/solutions/sort/

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion is a global advertising technology company specializing in multi-channel solutions. It offers synergetic solutions across key digital advertising channels, including search, social media, display, video, and CTV. These channels converge at Perion's Intelligent HUB (iHUB), connecting the company's demand and supply assets, to provide significant benefits to brands and publishers.

For more information, visit our website at www.perion.com.

About Undertone

Undertone by Perion creates memorable ad experiences by thoughtfully orchestrating solutions across video, advanced TV, rich media, and social, to drive unmatched brand lift and audience engagement on virtually every screen, and every device. Their award-winning creative team uses the company’s 20 years of experience, and billions of impressions worth of data to intelligently craft campaigns that can drive full-funnel KPIs while making meaningful connections with the 200MM+ unique users they can reach every month. Undertone brings the art and science of advertising together to intelligently craft campaigns that uplift consumers, brands, and publishers alike.

Visit www.Undertone.com to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements

