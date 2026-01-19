Perseus Aktie

Perseus für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0B7MN / ISIN: AU000000PRU3

19.01.2026 08:35:28

Perseus Mining confirms second employee dies

PERSEUS Mining confirmed on Monday that a second employee of a contractor firm passed away in a hospital, days after an accident near the gold producer’s Bagoe mine in Cote d’Ivoire, said Reuters.Another employee of the contractor, Binkadi, was fatally injured in the accident last Thursday, the newswire said.Perseus said it is continuing its investigation into the accident and is working closely with the relevant Ivorian authorities.Reuters reported in December last year that the West African nation introduced new revenue-raising measures, including a flat 8% gold royalty, which miners initially refused to pay as unlawful under contract protections before entering talks to have it scrapped, said Reuters.In December, Perseus said that it had decided to terminate its A$2.1bn takeover proposal for Predictive Discovery after Canada’s Robex Resources exercised its right to match any takeover offer for Predictive Discovery. This was in terms of merger proposals the two companies agreed in October.A deal for Predictive Discovery would have taken Perseus to over 800,000 oz/year, excluding potential gold from Nyanzaga, a 3.16 million resource ounce project in Tanzania Perseus acquired last year. Perseus produced 496,551 oz in its 2025 financial year.The post Perseus Mining confirms second employee dies appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
